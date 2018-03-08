The Sun News
Latest
8th March 2018 - Tiv Youths in Nasarawa want council poll postponed
8th March 2018 - Sea pirates have taken over Bayelsa waterways, Maritime Union cries out
8th March 2018 - Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house
8th March 2018 - Okah’s life sentence won’t bring my sons back – victims father Donatus Arua
8th March 2018 - Jeremiah Useni joins Plateau guber race
8th March 2018 - Retrieve arms from herdsmen, Boko Haram, vigilante groups tell Police
8th March 2018 - Varsity workers ground Abuja business district
8th March 2018 - Britain to build prison wing in Kirikiri
8th March 2018 - Buhari commissions Mararaban Jama’a dual carriage road
8th March 2018 - Ekiti women shut down Ado Ekiti for Fayose’s N400 million largesse
Home / National / Tiv Youths in Nasarawa want council poll postponed

Tiv Youths in Nasarawa want council poll postponed

— 8th March 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Tiv Youth Organization in Nasarawa State has appealed to the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to postpone local government elections scheduled for May 26, citing inadequate security in the southern senatorial zone of the state where the Tiv people are dominant.

According to a press statement signed by its president Peter Ahemba, and made available to our correspondent in Lafia, the polls come at a time when the Tiv people are not secure enough to return to their villages, as herdsmen attacks and killings still persist.

Ahemba said that holding the council election will amount to disfranchising “our people and of course, a violation of the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended in 1999.

According to him, “we call on NASIEC to suspend all arrangements being made for the scheduled election, pending the return of peace to the affected communities so as to allow for full participation by our eligible men and women in the interest of fairness and justice.

The statement continued: “We are optimistic that this patriotic call for the suspension of the exercise will be considered by the state electoral umpire and, where that is not the case, the association will be left with no option than to institute a legal action against it…

“It is no longer news that the Tiv people, particularly in the southern senatorial districts comprising Awe, Doma, Keana, Obi and Lafia local government areas of the state, have been chased out of their ancestral homes by Fulani herdsmen, including the wanton destruction of the lives and properties of our people.

“We deemed it pertinent to draw the attention of the state government and other stakeholders involved that holding such [an] election at this time will amount to [a] monumental injustice against the Tiv people of the state, who are still in various Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps across the state and beyond,” it concluded.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tiv Youths in Nasarawa want council poll postponed

— 8th March 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia The Tiv Youth Organization in Nasarawa State has appealed to the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) to postpone local government elections scheduled for May 26, citing inadequate security in the southern senatorial zone of the state where the Tiv people are dominant. According to a press statement signed by its president Peter…

  • Sea pirates have taken over Bayelsa waterways, Maritime Union cries out

    — 8th March 2018

    Group laments attacks on Ogbia communities Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Maritime Union is drawing attention to the incessant attacks on Bayelsa waterways by suspected sea pirates. Chairman of the Union Mr. Lloyd Sese stated this on Thursday in Yenagoa in his reaction to the shooting of a pregnant woman and two other passengers by sea pirates along…

  • Barely 2 months into marriage, husband wants new wife, current wife burns house

    — 8th March 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi A house wife identified as Aisha has set her husband’s house ablaze over his intention to marry another woman. Daily Sun gathered that the husband, whose name was given as Yanusa, who is living very close to Ali Bagudo’s house, Badariya area, Birnin-Kebbi, lost his first wife last year and only married Aisha…

  • Okah’s life sentence won’t bring my sons back – victims father Donatus Arua

    — 8th March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Donatus Arau, who lost four sons (two biological, two adopted) to the October 1, 2010 Eagles Square bomb blast in Abuja, has said though justice has been done eight years after, he is still greiving. Arau said the Federal High Court’s sentencing of Charles Okah to life imprisonment for his involvement in…

  • Jeremiah Useni joins Plateau guber race

    — 8th March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja A former military administrator of defunct Bendel State (now Edo and Delta), Jeremiah Useni, has formally expressed interest to join the 2019 gubernatorial race in Plateau State. Useni currently represents Plateau South Senatorial District in the 8th Senate and he is one of the oldest serving lawmakers. According to a formal letter…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share