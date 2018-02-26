The Sun News
Latest
26th February 2018 - CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”
26th February 2018 - Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits
26th February 2018 - Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others
26th February 2018 - Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate
26th February 2018 - CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers
26th February 2018 - Tricycle operators, VIO clash in Plateau
26th February 2018 - Nnamdi Kanu more popular, acceptable than Nigerian politicians, says IPOB
26th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt. establishes Special Court to handle child rape cases
26th February 2018 - UPDATE: Why your rescue took so long – Buhari explains to freed abductees
26th February 2018 - How Civil War veteran Achuzia died – Son
Home / Politics / Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate

Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate

— 26th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Ethnic lobby Tiv Youths Organization (TYO) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against fielding President Buhari as its presidential flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election.

According to the organisation, which held a press conference on Monday at the Makurdi NUJ House, the President had failed in his duties as Commander in Chief to ensure the security and welfare of Nigerians.

Timothy Hembaor, President General of TYO, told the press that if the APC insisted on President Buhari as its presidential candidate, then the organization would have no choice than to have the Tiv nation and its friends vote against him in 2019.

The TYO also called for the immediate overhaul of country’s security architecture to accommodate other ethnic groups, and to improve intelligence gathering.

It urged the Federal Government to direct troops under Exercise Ayem Akpatuma to adhere to professional conduct and put an immediate stop to what it described as “the daily attacks, wanton killings and maiming of innocent, harmless, defenseless and law abiding Tiv people of Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba States.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

1 Comment

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 26th February 2018 at 6:12 pm
    Reply

    Thank God the long silenced Tiv Youths Organisation ve broken away frn the Apron grip of the Unongos & all the other Analogue politicians frm Benue State. Who ve for long chosen to champion the cause of other ethnic groups in the North. Due to mundane pursuits at the disadvantage of Tiv Nation. One hope the youths will be stead fast in their demands & never allow their resolve to assert the Identity of the Present Generation of Tiv & Generations on born, to be derailed by esternal forces & Sabotuers within their Ranks due to mundane Pursuits or other Considerations.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

CNN’s Isha Sesay blasts Dapchi abductions as “national disgrace”

— 26th February 2018

Toks David, Lagos CNN journalist and anchor lady Isha Sesay has everyone talking on Twitter ever since she strongly waded into the recent abduction of 110 schoolgirls in Dapchi, Yobe state. In a tweet that went viral on Saturday, an obviously frustrated Sesay blasted President Buhari’s terming the abductions “a national disaster” as, in her…

  • Part of diverted funds used to build hotel, ex-NIMASA boss admits

    — 26th February 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi Former Acting Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Calistus Obi, admitted on Monday before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court, Lagos, that part of the N331 million belonging to the Agency, which he was alleged to have diverted, was used to build a hotel.  Obi opened…

  • Group seeks implantation of Gender Equality Bill, Affirmative Action, others

    — 26th February 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki An International Organisation, the Alliances for Africa (AfA), onj Monday,  called on governments at all levels to implement the Gender Equality Bill, 35 per cent Affirmative Action and indeed, create enabling environment which would enhance women’s participation in politics. It said that various mechanisms already put in place have remained comatose given…

  • Tiv youths call on APC to drop Buhari as 2019 candidate

    — 26th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Ethnic lobby Tiv Youths Organization (TYO) has advised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) against fielding President Buhari as its presidential flag bearer in the 2019 presidential election. According to the organisation, which held a press conference on Monday at the Makurdi NUJ House, the President had failed in his duties as Commander in Chief…

  • CD moves against ‘non-performing’ Anambra lawmakers

    — 26th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha A Human Rights group, Campaign for Democracy (CD), in Anambra State, has moved to sensitise and mobilise the electorate against some legislators who have failed their respective constituencies through their abysmal performances within their tenure in office. The group said it would ensure that such poor performers are voted out of…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share