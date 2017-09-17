The Sun News
Tiv advocate restructure of Nigeria

— 17th September 2017

…True Federalism as panacea to end neglect

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Tiv people of North Central Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the current agitations for the restructuring of Nigeria as it is presently constituted even as they also advocated for true federalism as a panacea towards bringing out the true identity of the Tiv man in Nigeria.

At a two-day All Tiv Summit organized by the OnTiv Professional Association (OPA) Abuja in collaboration with the Tiv Traditional Council, held in Gboko the ancestral headquarters of Tiv nation, the people were unanimous in their decision that Nigeria should be restructured along the lines of true federalism where more powers are devolved to the States.

In a Communique made available to Daily Sun at the end of the Summit, participants frowned at the lack of federal presence in Benue state as well as the poor appointment of Tiv sons and daughters at the federal level despite massively voting for the ruling APC in the last general elections.

The communique which was signed by the OPA Chairman, Engr. Benjamin Nyior and Chairman, Central Planning Committee,  Itiza Ukpi among other issues called on the Federal Government to ensure that it fulfills its promise to dredge the River Benue to forestall the perennial flooding in the state.

They also urged the federal government to include Benue among states that are flood prone and deserving of special intervention through the Ecological Funds to construct water channels in Makurdi and its environs.

The people also expressed concern over the steady build-up of political tension in Tiv land ahead of the 2019 elections stressing that such development portends serious danger for the land if not nipped in the bud.

They enjoined political leaders to stop the act of using the youth as thugs to fight their political battles and desist from conducts capable of causing crises even as they called on the Tor Tiv to mete out adequate sanctions on defaulters.

“That the Tiv Nation supports restructuring along the lines of true federalism where more powers are devolved to the States and support for True Federalism is the panacea to bring out the true identity of the Tiv man in Nigeria as a great citizen out to fully realise his potentials.

The Summit brought together all Tiv sons and daughters from different parts of the country to articulate their common challenges as a people and proffer solutions that could set an agenda for His Royal Majesty, Tor Tiv V, Professor James Ayatse and the Tiv nation at large.

