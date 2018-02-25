The Sun News
Latest
25th February 2018 - Tired of poverty? Try grasscutter farming
25th February 2018 - Ahiara Catholic diocese crisis : Bishop Okpalaeke’s resignation is good riddance –Priests, laity
25th February 2018 - Fatal excursion : student who survived auto crash that killed 20 colleagues still in a coma
25th February 2018 - The World Belongs To The Socially Smart
25th February 2018 - Cobras’ Colony
25th February 2018 - I was ordained pastor at 16 by Archbishop Idahosa – Pastor Iferi-Chukwuemeka
25th February 2018 - Women shouldn’t lose their identities in marriage
25th February 2018 - Ways you are ruining your relationship
25th February 2018 - ‘My husband impregnated two women’
25th February 2018 - “The girls are fabulous, flattery will get you everywhere”
Home / Columns / Tired of poverty? Try grasscutter farming

Tired of poverty? Try grasscutter farming

— 25th February 2018

Did you know that demand for grasscutter meat has increased by 320% from 2001, and is expected to steadily increase in the years to come?

Did you also know that the price of grasscutter meat in Nigeria, the United States (and Canada, the U.K., and France) is high because there’s a serious lack of supply? It’s a fact: demand for grasscuttert meat is increasing substantially every year, but there aren’t enough farmers raising meat grasscutters! You’d never think the grasscutter business could be that big of an industry, could you?

Hi, my name is Prince Arinze Onebunne of JOVANA FARMS, but you can just call me “The Grasscutter Guy” I started farming grasscutter as a profitable farming opportunity many years ago, and haven’t looked back. Over the past few years I’ve amassed a lot of knowledge on what it takes to quickly scale up a grasscutter operation. I’ve decided to share everything that I’ve learned over the years with you through my nationwide profitable grasscutter farming seminars and self tutorial VCD and book!

“Grasscutter industry is fastest-growing segment of farm industry right now” If you’re looking to expand your farm into the industry of the future, you’ve come to the right place. “Demand for Grasscutters Just Keeps Growing” Many of my friends ask me, “Why is demand for grasscutter meat increasing so quickly?” Here are just two of the biggest reasons:

Grasscutter meat is white, has the lowest cholesterol levels, is lean and contains high levels of nutrients.

Grasscutters are farmed naturally, so no growth stimulants, antibiotics, chemicals or supplements containing animal protein are fed to the animals.

Today, grasscutter represent the future of massive livestock profits. Jovana Farms provides information and expertise aimed at sustainability, has trained more than 3000 farmers in Nigeria and other African countries on profitable grasscutter farming over the past five years. Listen, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to be successful in this business.

A farmer with no training, poor-quality animals and little or no animal health programme, and who suffers high stock losses from mortalities doesn’t remain motivated for long. The market already exists. New farmers should be provided with the basics upon which to build a business to supply that market. This consists of training, foundation stock and essential inputs.

Just like participating in our nationwide livestock seminars and talking with us face-to-face, you will feel quite at home as we share with you the answers you’ve wanted to know to questions such as…

What types of vegetation do grasscutters thrive on?

What is the best number of Grasscutters to start a decent meat grasscutter production business?

The answers to all of these questions and more are yours to discover. The Jovana Farms nationwide agro-seminars, VCD and book is just jam-packed full of practical and potentially very profitable information. We’ve provided the answers to the most pressing questions and concerns faced by grasscutter interested people like you.

Here’s what you’ll discover…

* The key differences between Crossbreed and other breeds of grasscutters in terms of temperament ease of breeding, and diseases.

* Why genetics are so important to building a profitable grasscutter farm.

Two good reasons to attend our nationwide seminars.

The grasscutter meat market is taking off – but the winners in this industry will be the farmers who take action to start building their business now.

Your family deserves financial security! And what better way to do that than to diversify your farm and get into a fast-growing market.

Now, we sell grasscutter breeding family that comprises one-male and four-females from N60, 000-N65, 000, depending on the breed! If you are interested in starting a grasscutter breeding operation in your locality contact Jovana farms best advice and mentorship..

Contact us for consultancy or attend Jovana Farms seminars nearest to you and discover everything you need to know about breeding grasscutters! Can’t attend? Order for Self-tutorial VCD & book.

Visit: www.jovanafarms.com, E-mail:[email protected] or Call: 080 33262 808, for more details. Choose also the nearest SEMINAR venue from the advert box in this page or our website.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • Fatal excursion : student who survived auto crash that killed 20 colleagues still in a coma

    — 25th February 2018

    PAUL ORUDE, Bauchi Seventeen-year-old Alkassim Ibrahim, the only student who survived the road accident, which claimed the lives of 20 other students and two teachers of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS), Misau, Bauchi State, is still in a coma, Sunday Sun investigation has revealed. The teenager and the others were traveling to Kano State for…

  • Watch it, that canned drink may kill you

    — 25th February 2018

     ENYERIBE EJIOGU  ([email protected]) You are probably one of many Nigerians who normally take canned drinks straight from the can without using a straw or glass tumbler. You may need to drop this practice after today. In January this year, somebody put out a public service information on a Whatsapp forum, to alert people about the death…

  • Orji Kalu urges governors to insure policemen in their states

    — 24th February 2018

    Business mogul, Orji Uzor Kalu, while appreciating the life of late policeman, Chukwudi Igboko, who was killed by armed robbers while on duty at a bank in Owerri, Imo State, urged state governors to insure policemen serving in their states to ensure maximum support from security agencies. Kalu said this after he had donated handsomely…

  • Ex-minister Idika Kalu harps on merit to develop Nigeria

    — 24th February 2018

    Chairman of the 2017 The sun award and former Minister of Finance, Kalu Idika Kalu, while giving his speech, challenges the leadership bof the country not to throw away merit for mediocrity, but to ensure that competence is placed Hugh and above any consideration in the nation. Idika Kalu said this while giving his speech…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share