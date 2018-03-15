The Sun News
Latest
15th March 2018 - Tips on breast self-examination
15th March 2018 - Vedic targets over 500 women in free health screening
15th March 2018 - Academy of Pharmacy urges govt to retain drugs on Exclusive List  
15th March 2018 - Measles: Lagos commences children’s vaccination
15th March 2018 - WAHO, NCDC conduct yellow fever simulation exercise
15th March 2018 - Everyday with back pain: What an agony!
15th March 2018 - Fibroid? No, the pain is from adhesion
15th March 2018 - Mount with healing water : The tale of Idanre Hill
15th March 2018 - Monitor use of bromate by bakers, don advises govt
15th March 2018 - Ajibola, peace advocate: ‘Enlightenment, remedy for cultism’
Home / Health / Tips on breast self-examination

Tips on breast self-examination

— 15th March 2018

Peace Ahuchama

 

With the prevalence of breast cancer, Breast Self-Examination (BSE) has become imperative. This is a technique that allows an individual to examine his/her breast tissue for any physical or visual changes. It is often used as an early detection method for breast cancer.

For a woman, it is important to do BSE at the end of every monthly period. However, if you are pregnant, experiencing menopause  or your period is irregular, choose a specific day each month for BSE. This should not be performed in the shower or with lotion on your skin or fingers.

If you find a lump or notice other unusual changes, do not panic. About 80 per cent of lumps found are not cancerous. See your doctor promptly for further evaluation.

 

How to do BSE

Stand in front of a mirror and look closely at your breasts in the following three positions: viewing from the right and left as well as facing forward.

• Inspect your breast with your arms at your side.

• Raise your arms high over head, look for any changes in the contour of the skin or changes in the nipples, finger flat; move gently over every part of each breast.

• Use your right hand to examine the left breast, left hand for the right breast.

• Check for any lump, hard knot, or thickened spot; carefully observe any changes in your breast.

 You can also do BSE lying down.

•Check the outer half of your right breast. Lie down and roll on to your left side to examine your right breast. Place your right hand, palm up on your forehead. Your breast should lie as flat on your chest as possible. It may be easier and more comfortable if you put a pillow behind your shoulder or back.

• Using the flat pads of your three middle fingers, not the tips, move the pads of your fingers in little circles, about the size of a dime. For each little circle, change the amount of pressure, so you can feel all levels of your breast tissue. Make each circle three times, once light, once medium, and once deep, before you move on to the next area.

• Start the circles in your armpit and move down to just below the bra line. Then slide your fingers over just the width of one finger and move up again. Don’t lift your fingers from your breast as you move them to make sure you feel the entire area. Continue this up-and-down vertical strip pattern, from your collarbone to just below your bra line until you reach the nipple.

• Check the inner half of your right breast. Then you reach the nipple, remove pillow and roll on to your back; remove your hand from your forehead and place this arm at a right angle. Carefully check the nipple area using the same circular pressures as before, without squeezing. Then examine the remaining breast tissue using the up-and-down vertical strip pattern, until you reach the middle of your chest.

Place your non-palpating hand down at your side, make a row of circles above and below your collarbone, working from your shoulder to your mid-line

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Rohr: We won’t allow Messi distract us

— 14th March 2018

BUNMI OGUNYALE Super Eagles’ manager, Gernot Rohr has boasted that there are no special plans to man-mark Lionel Messi in their final group game against Argentina in Russia. The Franco-German gaffer maintained in an interview with South African based football magazine, Soccer Laduma that other methods would be employed to stop the Argentine as man-marking…

  • Bayelsa commissioner bemoans involvement of pupils in cultism

    — 14th March 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa. Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Daniel Iworiso-Markson, has lamented the involvement of primary school pupils in cultism. Iworiso-Markson has, therefore, appealed to the Church to help the state government to rejuvenate the decaying social and moral values, particularly among the youths. According to him, the call became necessary because…

  • Herdsmen ambush, kill 2 brothers in Guma

    — 14th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Less than 48 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari visited Benue State, suspected Fulani herdsmen again struck and killed two brothers, Aondowase Guma  and Ahanbee Guma in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. Daily Sun gathered that the victims were returning from Yelwata market on a motorcycle around 8:00pm when they ran…

  • IGP disobedience: Buhari losing control of security chiefs, says PDP

    — 14th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),  has said the disobedience of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to relocate to Benue State, as ordered  by President Muhammadu Buhari, shows that the president is losing control of his security chiefs, even as the Chief Security Officer…

  • APGA’ll take over S’ East in 2019 – Maku

    — 14th March 2018

    Okwe Obi National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labaran Maku, on Wednesday, declared that the party would take over the south Eastern states come 2019, following the overwhelming vote the party got in the last Anambra gubernatorial election and the developmental stride Governor Willie Obiano which has attracted foreign investors to the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share