The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
7th April 2017 - Tips for surviving current heat wave
7th April 2017 - LASU’s best-graduating student reveals winning secret
7th April 2017 - Joy as Ohanaeze women remember Aguiyi-Ironsi, Okpara’s widows
7th April 2017 - The rising incidence of tuberculosis
7th April 2017 - That distasteful attack on Pastor Adeboye
7th April 2017 - Bourgeoning cracks in APC
7th April 2017 - Looking forward to better global health
7th April 2017 - Soludo and Obiano’s second term bid
7th April 2017 - Aminat Daramola 08180335268
7th April 2017 - INEC unveils 2017-2021 strategic plan
Home / Lifeline / Tips for surviving current heat wave

Tips for surviving current heat wave

— 7th April 2017

•On World Health Day, experts urge Nigerians to stay indoors, drink fliuds to avoid scourge

By Job Osazuwa

As the international community marks World Health Day, there is growing concern in Nigeria over the hot weather being experienced across the country. Rising temperatures, accompanied by searing heat waves are keeping many uncomfortable, especially at night time.
Experts want Nigerians to safeguard themselves from the scorching sun and attendant heat-related diseases.
Recently, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), warned that many Nigerians would likely experience “above danger heat stress” due to the combined effects of heat and high humidity.
With the global average temperature hitting 1°C higher than what obtained last year, NIMET alerted Nigerians to brace up for hotter days, warmer nights and heat waves.
Daily Sun gathered that the North is currently experiencing discomforting hot weather. For instance, a resident of Kaduna, Emmanuel Eshiotse, told the reporter on phone that the weather there was “super hot.”
“What we face here is terrible. It is hot in the day and at night.
“Our only saving grace at night is that we have relative stable power supply in Kaduna. Otherwise, so many of us could have been on admission beds now. Kaduna weather is something else this period; we pray it doesn’t continue for long,” he said.
An indigene of Kwale in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Olie Michael, described the weather condition in the area as “very unfriendly.” He said: “It has been hotter than usual in the last 10 days. I can’t understand what brought this unusual change.
“Why have the various bodies, which ought to disseminate information to the public on a matter like this, failed to enlighten people on what to do to stay healthy?”
Similarly, Ephraim Abraham, a journalist based in Sokoto, has described the weather there as strange. He said that the state was known for hot weather, but the last two weeks have been very unusual with the heat tormenting everyone, man and animal alike.
According to him, “There are days the sun rises as early as 7am. It is not easy, but we are surviving it. Even when it rained the other time, the following day was still as hot as ever. Everybody complains that such weather has not been witnessed in recent years.”
But in Bayelsa State, Mr. Dandy Osagie, said it had been raining daily in the past two weeks, adding that the weather was cool and friendly.
In Benin, Edo State, it was learnt that the temperature had been cold and hot, sunny today and rainy the next day.
In the light this prevailing weather condition, health experts have been speaking on the need for people to stay healthy.
Dr. Akagba Monday Egbenerinde said, with the current hot weather, the rate of water loss from the skin and mucous membranes could escalate and there was a greater tendency for people to get dehydrated, insisting that it was bad for the kidney. He said, in order to stay healthy this period, people should take plenty of fluid, at least three litres of water daily.
He also warned Nigerians to avoid excessive exposure to the sun, to prevent sunburns. To those who work in the sun, he suggested they wear light clothing and avoid nylon and dark clothes. He claimed that kids tended to absorb and retain more heat leading to heat rashes.
Dr. Egbenerinde said this was the season to avoid staying in the sun, to prevent stroke.
“Do more exercise and take a shower. When you do this, the sweat from your skin cools your body as it evaporates. You can follow up by taking a shower.
“Hand and rechargeable fans would also do a lot of good because of the epileptic power supply in many areas, which seems to render conventional fans less useful,” he said.
Egbeneride also advised members of the public to keep away from using oily creams to avoid feeling hot and uncomfortable throughout the season. He recommended lotions instead.
According to him, ailments associated with the extreme heat included dehydration, headaches, heat cramps, exhaustion, stroke and rashes adding that meningitis could escalate in severe hot weather. Those at higher risk of falling sick were people who are 65 years and above and children under four, people with obesity and heart diseases.
Similarly, a public health consultant, Mrs. Ope Okebukola, has advised Nigerians not to wait until they get thirsty before drinking water.
“Some of the natural things people should do are to reduce the amount of time they spend outside the house, especially when the sun is very hot. It is advisable to stay indoors; but in cases where one needs to be out, one should use an umbrella.
“People should eat foods that are light; reduce intake of too much carbohydrates. Eat more salads, fresh vegetables and fruits and take their bath as many times as possible every day. People, especially children, should endeavour sleep in places where there is sufficient air.”
She also spoke against leaving little kids locked up in the car, warning that it could lead to suffocation and even death, if help comes late; the average temperature, she said, might exceed 40 degrees Celsius.
“People should monitor their blood pressure as frequently as possible because prevention is the best way to enjoy good health. Everyone has different natural fight agents to resist or survive harsh weather. Some persons might easily fall ill while others lead near normal life in the face of this unfriendly weather. It is not something to really worry about, but awareness is the key thing,” Okebukola said.
NIMET, in its 2017 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction, said that if the prevailing heat lasts for long, it might cause heat stress, which could lead to several illnesses called hyperthermia. The agency warned that older people could have a tough time dealing with the heat and humidity, adding that most people who died of hyperthermia globally each year as a result of the challenge were over 50.
According to the agency, heat syncope (consciousness) could happen when one is active outdoors in hot weather.
“Heat cramps are the painful tightening of muscles in the stomach, arms or legs, which can result from hard work. Heat exhaustion is a warning that the body can no longer keep itself cool; people might feel thirsty, dizzy, weak, uncoordinated and nauseated accompanied by lots of sweating. Heat exhaustion can progress to heat stroke and people need to get medical help right away,” NIMET said.
Similarly, the World Meteorological Organisation warned recently that the drastic shifts seen in the global climate system that resulted in a range of alarming records in 2016 might continue unabated in many African countries and some other continents.
“We are now in truly unchartered territory,” David Carlson, head of the World Climate Research Programme, said in a release.
He noted that even without a strong El Nino, a phenomenon that brings generally warmer temperatures every four to five years, 2017 was “seeing other remarkable changes across the planet that are challenging our understanding of the climate system. With levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere consistently breaking new records, the influence of human activities on the climate system has become more and more evident.”
The UN agency said that, increasingly, powerful computers and the availability of long-term climate data had made it possible to “demonstrate clearly the existence of links between man-made climate. change and many cases of high-impact extreme events, in particular, heat waves.”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC unveils 2017-2021 strategic plan

— 7th April 2017

•Saraki tasks commission on credible polls From Fred Itua, Abuja The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Yakubu Mahmood, has presented the 2017-2021 Strategic Plan to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki. Mahmood, who visited Saraki in company with some national commissioners and the secretary of the commission, said the plan…

Share

  • Confusion in Katsina over shooting of alleged rice smugglers

    — 7th April 2017

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina At least three persons are currently nursing gunshot injuries, following a scuffle with men of the Nigerian Customs  Service (NCS) yesterday along the Katsina-Daura road. Eyewitness accounts said the incident took place at about 6.30am, as Customs officers on duty at the Tuna district of the area barricaded the road and…

    Share

  • NDLEA nabs 138 suspected drug traffickers, convicts 54 in Lagos

    — 7th April 2017

    By Christopher Oji The Lagos State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested138 suspected drug traffickers and seized 1,399.780kilogrammes. The drugs were seized in in Ikeja, Oshodi, Mushin, Lagos Island, Ikorodu and other parts of the state. According to the NDLEA, the arrests and seizures were made within the first quarter…

    Share

  • Alleged police brutality: AIG to sanction erring officers

    — 7th April 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin City The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 5, Alhaji Abubakar Adamu  Mohammed, yesterday  said appropriate sanctions would be meted on whoever  is found wanting upon completion of investigation into the alleged molestation of Erowo Ekere and her sister, Joy Ekere by officers from Oleh police. A press statement signed by…

    Share

  • NSCDC arrests 5 illegal miners, recovers 70 bags of gold ore

    — 7th April 2017

    From  Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command, yesterday arrested five suspected illegal miners and recovered over 70 bags of gold ore at a mining site in Odonigi village, in Moro Local Government Area of the state. Odonigi village, a mining site is over 70 kilometres from Malete,…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu