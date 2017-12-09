The Sun News
Tips for staying home with a sick child

— 9th December 2017

Staying up with a sick child through the night is unpleasant. Whether it’s a case of the dreaded stomach flu or a bout of cough, spending time with your ill child can leave you feeling painfully helpless.

It is often difficult for fathers to stay home and care for their sick children because it is believed to be a mother’s duty. But it is important for fathers to be involved in the lives of their children and learn how to sooth their sick children whenever the need arises.

There are some tips fathers need to work with to make sick days less uncomfortable for them and their child. They first have to tell their sick child the truth about their health condition.

Children benefit from straightforward answers to questions. If not, their young imagination may conjure up more concern than is necessary. If he asks, it’s okay to tell your child it’s possible he might throw up again in the night. Even if it happens, you can explain, you promise to do everything you can to make his belly and that sour taste in his mouth feel better as soon as it’s over.

Soothe your child. When they don’t feel well, kids look to their parents and other important grown-ups for signs of agitation or concern. When you look worried, even a common case of the cold can seem scarier than it really is. If you can direct your energies toward easing your child’s discomfort during times of illness, that child will benefit.

Engage in play. For children, nearly every day is a good day for play – even sick ones. Any time you want to open up the lines of communication, appeal to what they know and love. Encourage storytelling if they are in the mood, and gather their favourite toys together. In the process of playing, you may just help make them feel better.

Encourage creativity. Creating a painting, or writing a short story, engage kids in the creative process and help them to explore feelings and ideas. There’s no reason fathers shouldn’t join in on the fun, too, especially when a child is stuck at home and is in need of some engaging company.

Listen closely. Parental instincts should rarely be ignored, but neither should children’s. If you suspect that a persistent cough deserves an additional follow-up with your physician, trust your gut. If you ask them, kids often can give you an honest assessment of how they are feeling compared to yesterday. They can also tell you of what they need most.

Don’t neglect yourself. Caring for a sick child, especially during an intense or extended illness, has the potential to take a toll on any father. During times when you are in need of a break and the time is right, going out for a beautiful walk can go a long way towards helping to make you a more effective caregiver. A more effective caregiver can translate into a more pleasant experience for your child, and if you are lucky, maybe even a speedy recovery. 

