Okwe Obi and Nwakaudu Charity, Abuja

Vehicular movement was, on Wednesday grounded sequel to an accident which claimed three lives under the popular Banex bridge in Abuja.

Eye-witnesses reported that a tiper loaded with sand, lost control and crushed three persons to dead at Banex Bridge, in Abuja while trying to avoid a police van.

The angry youths, heavily descended on some police officers who they claim caused the incident.

Not even personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who came with a towing van to control the traffic could withstand the angry youths as they pelted stones and sticks at them.

Almost eight vehicles were destroyed.

Details later…