The Sun News
Latest
25th April 2018 - How to achieve a technology-driven economy – NCS President
25th April 2018 - Truck crushes 3 to death in Abuja
25th April 2018 - Some fun facts about Meek Mill
25th April 2018 - Gunmen kill 7 villagers in Nasarawa State
25th April 2018 - Policeman docked for alleged sexual assault
25th April 2018 - Danjuma allegation: Panel submits report, Buratai to make it public
25th April 2018 - China to introduce default judgment against corrupt fugitives
25th April 2018 - Niger Delta: Modular refineries to be commissioned by December
25th April 2018 - Forensic evidence reveals Danish husband killed wife, daughter – LASG
25th April 2018 - Osun monarch hails Aregbesola’s commitment to infrastructure devt.
Home / Abuja Metro / National / Truck crushes 3 to death in Abuja
truck accident

Truck crushes 3 to death in Abuja

— 25th April 2018

Okwe Obi and Nwakaudu Charity, Abuja

Vehicular movement was, on Wednesday grounded sequel to an accident which claimed three lives under the popular Banex bridge in Abuja.

Eye-witnesses reported that a tiper loaded with sand, lost control and crushed three persons to dead at Banex Bridge, in Abuja while trying to avoid a police van.

The angry youths, heavily descended on some police officers who they claim caused the incident.
Not even personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) who came with a towing van to control the traffic  could withstand the angry youths as they pelted stones and sticks at them.
Almost eight vehicles were destroyed.
 Details later…
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Aderonke Bello

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to achieve a technology-driven economy – NCS President

— 25th April 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin The President of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), Prof. Adesola Aderounmu, has called on the Federal Government to raise a modern manpower that could sustainably drive the nation’s economy. Prof. Aderounmu made the call while giving the Keynote Address at the first International Conference on ICT for National Development and its Sustainability…

  • truck accident

    Truck crushes 3 to death in Abuja

    — 25th April 2018

    Okwe Obi and Nwakaudu Charity, Abuja Vehicular movement was, on Wednesday grounded sequel to an accident which claimed three lives under the popular Banex bridge in Abuja. Eye-witnesses reported that a tiper loaded with sand, lost control and crushed three persons to dead at Banex Bridge, in Abuja while trying to avoid a police van….

  • Herdsmen NASARAWA killings

    Gunmen kill 7 villagers in Nasarawa State

    — 25th April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have unleashed terror on Tiv farmers at Ihuman village in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing seven in cold blood. The gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have launched the attack on Wednesday noon, shooting sporadically at helpless villagers who had sneaked…

  • POLICEMAN

    Policeman docked for alleged sexual assault

    — 25th April 2018

    NAN A 29-year-old policeman, Sylvester Shamaki, who alleged used his fingers to penetrate private part of a 22-year-old woman, was on Wednesday brought before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Sylvester, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of sexual assault. The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye, told the court that the accused…

  • Danjuma allegations - Investigative PANEL submit report

    Danjuma allegation: Panel submits report, Buratai to make it public

    — 25th April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, have vowed to make the report of the investigative panel set up to unravel alleged military connivance with herdsmen in the killings of innocent persons in Taraba State public. Buratai made this known when members of the committee submitted their report to…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share