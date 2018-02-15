The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Tinubu’s tough job
15th February 2018 - Nigeria: Wired to malfunction
15th February 2018 - Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks
15th February 2018 - Save your child from measles
15th February 2018 - Why female genital cutting is bad –Otoide
15th February 2018 - Facts about banana
15th February 2018 - Foundation to train 1, 000 volunteers
15th February 2018 - NHIS: Presidency goofed –HMCAN
15th February 2018 - Artists, healthcare professionals hold fellowship
15th February 2018 - Leverage digital platforms to connect, improve treatment -Experts
Home / Columns / Tinubu’s tough job

Tinubu’s tough job

— 15th February 2018

As the parties get into their strategic storehouses  in search of what they can fish out to weather the storm of coming elections, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has sought to settle intra-party squabbles to put itself in good stead for the upcoming elections. President Muhammadu Buhari has picked the former governor of Lagos, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reconcile feuding members in the  fold. 

        No one is better suited for such a job than a political strategist, one whose political arithmetic helped put the party in power. Tinubu was certainly ingenious in bringing apparent strange bed fellows together in the run-up to the 2015 elections, held together by Buhari’s goodwill, and made political capital of the union. Shortly after the party got into power, cracks began to show on its  wall

It was evident that they were not bound by any political principle, none of the parties were rooted in any political  ideology. They came together to get former President Goodluck Jonathan out of the way. They got their bidding but, in no time, it became obvious that their unity was hanging by a thread. The gulf began to widen over time. Sharing the loot of power lit the first light of discord as some parts of the whole began to see that they seemed to have been used to get power and were schemed out of the sharing formula. When Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, wrote to the President to do something about assuaging the agitations of those who felt sidelined by reconstituting boards of parastatals, some people in the Presidency leaked the letter to the public. It gave the impression that el-Rufai was antagonising the President. The truth being that those who leaked the letter wanted to get back at the Kaduna governor for allegedly being too close to the President. It goes to show that Tinubu’s reconciliation may have to start at the Presidency. Those who think they own the presidency to the point of even keeping Tinubu away at the outset of this regime, will have to reconcile with the man at the helm of making peace. It is an obvious case of “physician, heal thy self.” I believe Tinubu has the large heart to sweep them back  into the fold.

His major task lies outside the President’s office. Let’s take a casual look of states where intra-party squabbles have since blown open. In Kogi, Governor Yahaya Bello has been at loggerheads with Senator Dino Melaye. It was an open secret that the move to recall Melaye, which reached advanced stage before the senator ran to the courts to save himself, was the alleged mastermind of  Governor Bello. I do not know the crux of the matter, but Tinubu would soon get to know and resolve it to the point of having both men work to retain the state for the party. In Kaduna, Governor el-Rufai is in multiple fights but the most prominent is the open battle with Senator Shehu Sani, representing Kaduna Central zone. At every turn, Sani does not pretend to be happy with el-Rufai. I understand he has an eye on the seat of Governor and feels that the party imposed el-Rufai on the state. The governor allegedly moved to sack him from the party by instigating a suspension from his ward. Both men have a  no-retreat-no-surrender attitude to the fight.  All those are knotty issues Tinubu would have to untie. In Rivers, the saying that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics has come to the fore. Senator Magnus Abe was a very close political ally to minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi. When the latter was governor, Abe was secretary to the government. It would seem interests have differed. Abe wants to be governor but it appears Amaechi has thrown his weight behind Dakuku Peterside. The senator had a political event the same day Amaechi had one in the state. Abe invited Governor Nyesom Wike, another Amaechi ally-turned-foe, a clear indication that the senator is tending to part ways with the minister. Abe said, at the event, that he owed nobody any apology for inviting the governor. Wike was quick to show up at Abe’s rally, knowing what mileage he would garner against Amaechi in that event. And Abe knew the event would rattle Amaechi. Tinubu needs to move fast and redirect Abe’s steps, evidently heading in the direction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in Rivers. The state, which is a cash cow of sorts, is in the firm grip of the opposition party. It is an asset to the opposition party and Wike knows what to do with such an asset. Tinubu has to do what it takes to bring Abe back to the political family.

In Kano, things have fallen apart between Sen. Rabiu Kwakwaso and Governor Abdullahi Umar  Ganduje. The former handed over to the latter but they now seem to walk in parallel political lines. The governor wants to take over the political structure in the state but the senator, representing Kano Central, wants to show that he is still the political live wire of the state. I do not know how Tinubu would handle this one. He is the master and political Iroko of Lagos and parts of South West. How would he tell Kwankwaso to slide into oblivion in a state where he had been entrenched and played a major role in moving the state into the APC? Tinubu is a strategist and his skills will serve him well in this assignment. Another tough arena would be Imo State, where Governor Rochas Okorocha has now made it public that his son-in-law is his chosen successor. He has also made it public that he would block Sen. Ifeanyi Ararume from succeeding him. Ararume has been in the trenches for long. He has persevered in the battle to be governor. He is one of the political heavyweights that have aligned with Okorocha but they have fallen apart on succession. Ararume is truly hungry for the position and has paid an immense price for the move. It will be another tough one for Tinubu. The former governor of Lagos is said to be a master at the game, having done it way back in the 1990s; when the late MKO Abiola and Babagana Kingibe tied at the primary of defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP), Tinubu brokered peace and got both men to run with the same ticket. His task is so vital that it holds the key to the party’s success in  coming polls.

I hope he has the large heart for this job, given that he has issues with Chief Odigie-Oyegun, APC chairman. The reconciliation must start from them. I wish him well.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Lagos beggars: Old trade, new tricks

— 15th February 2018

•In defiance of state anti-begging laws, alms-seekers take over Lagos roads, constituting nuisance to law-abiding residents Job Osazuwa A man who appeared to be in his early 40s ran after a yellow commercial bus, popularly known as danfo, that was in moving traffic at Anthony Bus Stop, Lagos. He showed a sense of urgency as…

  • Save your child from measles

    — 15th February 2018

    The role of vaccination, others Nkiru Odinkemelu In 2016, an easygoing Otodo-Gbame community, in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, was thrown into shock over the death of 20 children, all showing the same symptoms before death. Unable to immediately fathom the cause of the deaths, initial reports attributed it to “a strange disease.” …

  • 2019: PDP’ll pay for abandoning South West -Osuntokun

    — 15th February 2018

     Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja   Mr. Akin Osuntokun served as Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo. In this interview, the former Managing Director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the refusal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to cede its chairmanship to the south-west will hurt in the 2019 elections. Osuntokun who is currently…

  • Delta 2019: APC chieftains eyeing Okowa’s job

    — 15th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba  GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State may not have a tough battle to secure the ticket of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). But he will surely face a titanic battle in the main election against various opposition party candidates including the All Progressives Congress (APC).  While the governor has not…

  • Buhari’ll not get north’s votes -Kudla

    — 15th February 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Satumari Kudla is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In 2015 he contested to represent Askira/Uba and Hawal Federal constituency of Borno State, but lost. In this interview, he speaks on why President Buhari won’t win the 2019 general election.  Before the 2015 election, an APC member, now a governor,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share