– The Sun News
Latest
31st July 2018 - Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Judge refuses to swear in Ekenze as new Imo dep. gov.
31st July 2018 - Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships
31st July 2018 - Orji Kalu distances self from alleged plan to defect from APC
31st July 2018 - Disu to Rohr: Comb Nigeria for home-based stars for future tournaments
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case
31st July 2018 - Okala lauds NFF resettlement programme for Ikeme
31st July 2018 - 52,000 unclaimed PVCs collected in Zamfara – Committee
31st July 2018 - Bayelsa killings: Commission of Inquiry allays fears of witch-hunting
31st July 2018 - JUST IN: Nigeria’s South Africa envoy, Ibeto dumps APC for PDP
Home / National / Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU
Bola Tinubu

Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU

— 31st July 2018

NAN

A former Governor of Lagos State and Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has offered to build a complex to house the faculty of arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos.

Fagbohun said the donation, the value of which was not disclosed, was to mark the maiden edition of the Ahmed Bola Tinubu Spirit of Africa Awards, instituted by the institution to honour the statesman.

The vice-chancellor said that the awards had been slated for Sept. 27 and that the event was designed to facilitate Africa’s renaissance.

He said that President Muhammadu Buhari was expected at the event.

“The former visitor to our university, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has fully bought into this vision of our institution by accepting this event to be an annual event in his honour.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has long been a champion of a progressive cause in Nigeria and is a committed Pan-Africanist.

“His advocacy for anti-poverty initiatives in ending all forms of ethnic and religious biases in Nigeria is well known,” the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) quotes the vice-chancellor as saying.

READ ALSO Delta Tourism Board set for African Senior Athletics Championships

“It is our fervent belief that the institutionalisation of the Spirit of Africa Awards will contribute to the spread of knowledge and the pursuit of excellence on the African continent.”

Fagbohun said that the theme of the event was: “Africa: A New Dawn or a Newer Colonialism?’’, and that the celebration would also include an award to three unsung heroes of corporate governance in Africa.

“We will be hosting eminent personalities across the African continent, including heads of government, leaders in both private and public sectors and policy makers from all walks of life.”

According to him, a former U.S. envoy, Mr Walter Carrington, has been chosen to lead a team of respected individuals to select people to be honoured at the event.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu to build faculty of arts complex for LASU

— 31st July 2018

NAN A former Governor of Lagos State and Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has offered to build a complex to house the faculty of arts at the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo. The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, made the announcement at a news conference on Tuesday in Lagos. Fagbohun…

  • EKENZE

    JUST IN: Judge refuses to swear in Ekenze as new Imo dep. gov.

    — 31st July 2018

    The drama surrounding the removal of Eze Madumere as deputy governor of Imo State continued, on Tuesday, as his supposed replacement, Callistus Ekenze, was refused to be sworn in. Ekenze, who was until Monday, the Head of Service in the state had, on same Monday, been cleared by the state’s House of Assembly, to replace…

  • ORJI KALU

    Orji Kalu distances self from alleged plan to defect from APC

    — 31st July 2018

    Says, ‘No crisis in Abia APC’ ‘I will rather quit politics than return to PDP – Kalu Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu, has strongly refuted rumours that he is set to dump the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as…

  • Attahiru Bafarawa

    JUST IN: Court acquits Bafarawa over N15bn corruption case

    — 31st July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Justice Bello Abbas of Sokoto State High Court has quashed a N15bn corruption case against former governor of Sokoto Stare, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa and two three others. The Judge while delivering judgment submitted that all evidence presented before the court were not enough to convict the Attahiru Bafarawa and have not prove beyond…

  • unclaimed PVCs

    52,000 unclaimed PVCs collected in Zamfara – Committee

    — 31st July 2018

    NAN The Zamfara Voter Education Committee, said on Tuesday that it had succeeded in getting 52,000 registered voters in the state to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs). Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly and Chairman of the committee who made the disclosure in Gusau, said before the massive enlightenment…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share