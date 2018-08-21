Tinubu thinks everybody is like him –Tambuwal

“Tinubu tried to rock the boat when he was denied being Buhari’s vice president. He thinks every other person could behave his way.”

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has hit back at ex-Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, accusing the latter of trying to rock the boat when he was denied opportunity of being President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in 2015.

In his response to Tinubu’s allegation that he left the All Progressives Congress (APC) because he lacked the courage to contest against President Buhari, among others, Tambuwal said if he wanted to contest for the Presidency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) I would have contested.

Tambuwal, in his official Twitter handle, @sokotogovthouse, said: “If I wanted to, and if the Presidency is why Ahmed Tinubu thinks I defected, I could contest with President Buhari under the APC. I have what it takes to have contested with Mr. President.”

Attacking Tinubu directly, Tambuwal said the former Lagos governor thought everybody was like him.

“Tinubu tried to rock the boat when he was denied being Buhari’s vice president. He thinks every other person could behave his way. If I wanted to contest under the APC as president, I could have done so and only the votes could have produced a winner,” he said.

Chiding Tinubu, he said the former governor was “confessing that there is no level-playing ground for all members of the APC; that there is no internal democracy in it and that some people were denied their right to internal democracy.”