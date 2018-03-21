The Sun News
21st March 2018 - Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni
21st March 2018 - Police kill six suspected kidnappers in Ogun
21st March 2018 - FG tasks new ECOWAS leadership on security, others
21st March 2018 - Bauchi trains 1400 security agents on counterterrorism, intelligence gathering
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: Dapchi Girls arrive Maiduguri
21st March 2018 - IGP moves to rescue 3 Delta communities from grips of herdsmen
21st March 2018 - RMAFC cautions against sale of national assets
21st March 2018 - JAMB: Mixed reactions trail release of 2018 UTME results
21st March 2018 - JUST IN: Released Dapchi Girls moved to Maiduguri en route to Abuja
21st March 2018 - APC masterminded kidnap, release of Dapchi Girls: PDP official claims
Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni

Tinubu best person to resolve APC crisis, says Segun Oni

— 21st March 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, has said that the former Governor of Lagos State and national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was the best person to reconcile all warring factions in the party.

Oni also declared that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), under the leadership of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is in support of the party’s reconciliation committee headed by Tinubu, adding that both Tinubu and Oyegun are working for the unity and progress of the party.

The APC chieftain, who featured on a life radio programme of Adaba FM, AKure, Ondo State, on Wednesday, said the reconciliatory committee has commenced work with the support of the leadership of the party at the national level.

He stated that “Our leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, was chosen by the President to reconcile all the crises in the party, because he was the best person for the job. He knows how to resolve the crisis and we are sure the committee will deliver at the end of the day.”

Oni, a former Governor of Ekiti State, declared that the party (APC) would win the next governorship election in the state, stressing that the party was already prepared to take over the reins of government from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said his intention to contest the next governorship election in Ekiti State was based on the demand of the people of the state at home and in the Diaspora, saying that “The people of Ekiti are already tired of Fayose and the PDP rule.”

The former governor said the party’s primary will not in any way break the party, as according to him the primary will be conducted transparently by the leadership of the party.

Describing himself as the best person to serve the state, Oni said “I am the choice of the people of Ekiti State and I am sure of winning the election based on the support of the people of our state. I am the next Governor of Ekiti State by the grace of God.”

On the next year’s general election, Oni declared that the APC will win the presidential election based on the support the party enjoys from Nigerians, stressing that the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered the dividends of democracy to the people.

Segun Adio

1 Comment

  1. Tony 21st March 2018 at 5:57 pm
    Reply

    One million Tinubus cannot resolve APC crisis. He should be begging for FORGIVENESS for misleading the entire yoruba race . Thereby facilitating the ascendancy of this brood of terrorists called herdsmen to power. They will use and dump him the second time

