Tinubu, Ambode meet, keep mum on 2019 guber

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode and his political godfather, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, met in public, in Lagos, yesterday; the first time since an alleged rift between them burst open, began over the governorship race in the state.

READ ALSO: No rift between Tinubu and I, says Ambode

But, in what appeared as a way of dousing the rising political tension in the state, over the governorship ticket, the duo , who sat on the same table as the author of the book they had gone to launch, shunned any tete-a-tete.

The event was the book launch of Africa Rise and Shine, by Zenith Bank Chairman of, Jim Ovia, which held at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island.

When it was his turn to speak, Ambode acknowledged Tinubu as the Jagaban and wondered whether he had anything to add after his mentor had spoken.

Ambode did not say anything about his second term bid though.

“Actually, I did not prepare to come and say anything here…. And, who am I to speak after the ‘’Jagaban had spoken’’, the governor said.

The duo even joined others in a photograph session, with a smiling Ambode beside an equally smiling Tinubu.

While the programme lasted, the governor also ensured that he stood beside Tinubu during the launch, apparently to buttress his statement, last week, that there is not rift between him and Tinubu.

The governor later eulogised the author.

“The truth is there is no person that has actually gone through the profession of accountancy that would not have had anything to do with Uncle Jim and that is the truth…” said Ambode.

Managing Director of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who formally declared his intention to contest the gubernatorial ticket with him on Sunday is believed to enjoy the support of the “Mandate Group’’, a political group loyal to Tinubu.

