Home / Cover / National / Tinubu, Akande sneak out of Aso Rock

Tinubu, Akande sneak out of Aso Rock

— 23rd January 2018
  • As Presidency says no comment on Obasanjo’s letter  

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with national leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the former Interim National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has ended with both leaders not speaking to State House Correspondents.

Both leaders who arrived presidential Villa at 3:50pm, left from the President’s official residence at 4:50pm.

The meeting came barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo issued a statement urging President Buhari not to run for the 2019 elections.

Akande, a former Governor of Osun State, stated this in his country home, Ila-Orangun, at a press conference to mark his 79 birthday.

Expressing his view about the Buhari’s administration, the elder statesman insisted that there was no way Buhari would succeed with the present system of government.

Akande had said: “Buhari is my personal friend, he is running a very difficult system of government. Even if an angel should come to run the system of government he’s running, he cannot succeed.

“The longer you practice American democracy, the poorer you become in Nigeria,” he said.

“The system is unworkable. Any law under any unworkable constitution is a bad law. They are doing a difficult thing under a very bad system. So long we continue with this form of system, Nigeria will not succeed.”

Meanwhile, the Presidency has kept mute about Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari asking him not to run.

When contacted, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said, “we will not react for now.”

Tinubu, Akande sneak out of Aso Rock

23rd January 2018

