Tinny Entertainment is now set to terminate its contract with Sony Music Africa.

According to a statement issued by the entertainment outfit, it penned a contract with Sony Africa in October 2016 for a distribution deal but the international label had reneged on the promotion of YCEE’s EP entitled, The First Wave.

Tinny Entertainment had signed the contract with Sony believing in the dreams of its works being promoted internationally. However, the company found itself singlehandedly promoting the YCEE’s EP, most especially, across Africa.

“Sony held onto the EP for months, only placing it on some distribution platforms in April 2017, seven months later. In addition to this, there has been little or no promo for First Wave since the contract was signed,” the statement says.