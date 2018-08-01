– The Sun News
Latest
1st August 2018 - Tincan Island Port posts N163bn revenue half year
1st August 2018 - How to budget for child’s school lunches
1st August 2018 - CHISOM ANI 08183228359
1st August 2018 - Nigerian exporters lose $10bn to Apapa gridlock –Union leader
1st August 2018 - 3000mw of power lost to Nigeria’s 324bscf gas flare 
31st July 2018 - YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant 
31st July 2018 - CBN holds 1st  Chinese yuan currency auction
31st July 2018 - N11.579tr in ECA unaccounted for in 11 years
31st July 2018 - NFF finalises plans for Eaglets MRI tests
31st July 2018 - Balogun ready to compete for Brighton spot
Home / Business / Tincan Island Port posts N163bn revenue half year
Tincan

Tincan Island Port posts N163bn revenue half year

— 1st August 2018

Isaac Anumihe

Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday declared N162,701,701,136.83 as revenue generated between January and June this year.

This was against the sum of N130,006,136, 996.36 generated in the corresponding period of 2017.

According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, this represents an increase of N32,695,564,140.47.

“The declaration was made by the Customs Area Comptroller, Tincan Island Port, Comptroller Musa Baba Abdullahi, during a chat with some stakeholders in his office,” Ejesieme said.

The command, Abdullahi said, has been repositioned as the most business-friendly port where all compliant  declarants are  duly compensated and given special preference.

READ ALSO How to budget for child’s school lunches

“We are deploying multi-layered approach in addressing the issues of compliance, which is a panacea to trade facilitation through reward for compliance and ensuring that compliant declarants are given expeditious attention in line with the presidential directive on Ease  of Doing Business,” the comptroller said, noting that the command is at the verge of fully automating key seats in the command to enable seamless operations.

On seizures and detentions, he stated that the command effected seizures of assorted offending items ranging from used clothing, children’s toys, assorted furniture, bags of rice, shoes, handbags, used vehicles, etc, with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N138,752,991 as against that of 2017, which stood at  a DPV of N88,062,250.

He stated that the command is in steady progression in all aspects of its primary functions and urged stakeholders to take advantage of the various complaints platforms in channeling their genuine grievances for necessary action.

The CAC recalled that during the period under review, the command also effected seizures of large quantity of ammunition and other military hardware during scheduled examinations and promised that the command will not lower its guards in ensuring that such illicit consignment does not pass through the command.

The CAC appreciated the support of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Colonel Hameed Ibrahim Ali, his management team, the officers and men of the command and the compliant in TCIP for their support during the period under reference. 

He pointed out that the command will continue to leverage on the already harnessed competences of its hardworking personnel to carve a niche and remain outstanding in the performance of its statutory mandate.

“We are encouraged by the steady progress in compliance by importers and we are optimistic that the trend will continue to show appreciable response,” he said.

READ ALSO 3000mw of power lost to Nigeria’s 324bscf gas flare

On the issue of multiple alerts due to non-compliance with the fiscal policies, the CAC, while charging importers/agents on honest declarations, assured that with the take-off of the “One-Stop Shop” area under construction, the issue of multiple alerts would become history.

The comptroller posited that the command remains committed to the change mantra of the CGC and will not renege on its statutory responsibilities.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tincan

Tincan Island Port posts N163bn revenue half year

— 1st August 2018

Isaac Anumihe Tincan Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday declared N162,701,701,136.83 as revenue generated between January and June this year. This was against the sum of N130,006,136, 996.36 generated in the corresponding period of 2017. According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, this represents an increase…

  • child

    How to budget for child’s school lunches

    — 1st August 2018

    If your child is headed back to school in a few months’ time, you have to  begin shopping and planning for the school year. Whether your child attends public or private school, making sure they have everything they need is an important role of a parent. Close to the top of your list may be your…

  • Apapa

    Nigerian exporters lose $10bn to Apapa gridlock –Union leader

    — 1st August 2018

    Chiamaka Ajeamo As the Apapa gridlock worsens despite all efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of Lagosians and exporters of agricultural produce are now counting their losses as they have already lost over $10 billion to the fracas. According to the National President, Cashew Farmers Association of Nigeria (CFAN), Tola Faseru, exporters of agricultural produce and…

  • DPR

    3000mw of power lost to Nigeria’s 324bscf gas flare 

    — 1st August 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has revealed that Nigeria flared a total of 324 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas in 2017 capable of generating about 3000 megawatts of electricity. This  represents  888 million scf of gas daily. Details of the 324 bcf of gas flared are contained in a DPR report sighted…

  • YouWin

    YouWin benficiaries protest non-payment of grant 

    — 31st July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja Scores of youths participating in the “YouWin! Connect Programme” yesterday stormed the Finance Ministry head office to protest what they described as zero funding of their various initiatives over non-payment of their grants for close to one year.  The YouWin programme is an innovative business plan where beneficiaries compete to come with…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share