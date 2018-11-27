Steve Agbota

The Tincan Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has generated N303.5 billion from January till date, as against N253 billion same time last year.

The Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali, who was represented by the Deputy Comptroller, General, Austin Chidi, disclosed this yesterday while addressing newsmen at the Tincan Island Port Command of NCS.

He added that consequent upon its increased surveillance on declarations made in Tincan Island Port Command to ascertain improper/untrue declarations, some containers found to be loaded with prohibited items were seized and forfeited to the Federal Government in line with the provision of CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004, Sections 46 and 161.

According to him, the seizures include 11×49 feet and 2×20 feet containers of Tramadol, Ciprofloxacin capsules, Diclofenac Sodium tablets, Soffeathe I.V Cannula, Sildencfil Citrate tablets, bleaching soaps, bales of used clothing with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N3.13billion.

He hinted that two of the containers had earlier been handed over to NAFDAC while one container of Tramadol was handed over to NDLEA, adding that a container of soap suspected to contain harmful bleaching ingredients and two containers of second hand clothing were seized in line with the provisions of CEMA CAP C45 LFN 2004, Sections 46 and 161.

Said he: “All seizures were in violation of the absolute prohibition list of CET 2015-2019. The Service wishes to reiterate its concern for the health and security of Nigerians and one would better imagine the devastating effect on the lives of our youths if this quantity of unwholesome drugs had found its way into the market. Not only will it lead to increased insecurity but will impact negatively on the health of our youths.”

However, he lamented that Customs has been confronted with incessant cases of infractions as a result of noncompliance and other vices, saying the challenges have posed some impediments in Customs’ quest to ensure enforcement of the fiscal policies of the Federal Government in terms of trade.

“Taking cognisance of the global trend of insecurity, which can be attributed to the desperation of importers/exporters to circumvent the process by bringing in unwholesome items, the Tincan Island Command has re-jigged its operational methodology to lead with the trend.”

He said the renewed vigour has yielded positive results particularly in dealing with issues of under payment, under valuation, value transfer, concealment, falsification of documents among others.