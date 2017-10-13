Tina Mba, Gloria Young, Kiki Omeili set to dazzle in Omoye

Nollywood divas, Tina Mba and Gloria Young, are back on the block. They are set to thrill in a new movie entitled, Omoye.

Written and directed by Uche Chukwu, Omoye is produced by award winning Rotimi Salami and is bankrolled by Recare, which boasts of top brands like Natures Gentle Touch, Hairsavvy and Nonstop.

Shot in Ajegunle, Lagos and from the stable of Camp Fire Films, Omoye revolves around the issue of domestic violence. It is a riveting tale of a hardworking and relentless young lady, who unknowingly gets into a toxic relationship with a man that never takes responsibility for anything. With abuse and violence increasing, she becomes emotionally and mentally drained but still won’t give up on her marriage.

Aside Tina Mba and Gloria Young, the film also parades other actors like Nkiruka ‘Kiki’ Omeilli, Adeniyi Johnson, Stan Nze, and Greg Ojefua. They all teamed up to make Omoye a power packed movie.

Born and raised in Lagos, Kiki Omeili is a graduate of Medicine from University of Lagos. She began her acting career in 2011 with the TV series, Beyond the Smile produced by Tunde Olaoye. However, she’s best known for her role as Lovette in Lekki Wives. The same year, Omeli began co-hosting a health show on Smooth FM. She also hosted Dance234, a dance reality show produced by Koga for DSTV.

In 2016, Omeli received her first international nomination at the Berlin International Film Festival as Best Actress in a Lead Role for her role in the short film, Deluded. The same year, she began hosting a travelogue in Igbo language called Onye Ije, a programme that showcases all the interesting sights and sounds of Igboland on DSTV.

Tina Mba

Born in a family of seven (four girls and three boys), Tina Mba has been in the movie industry for over two decades. Her first job was a Shakespeare play, As You Like It, which she took part in 1989. Since then, she has featured in movies like Beneath Her Veil, Make a Move, Silence, Meet the In-laws, Half of a Yellow Sun, Isoken, and her latest, Omoye.

Stan Nze

Trained at Stella Damasus Arts Foundation, Stan Nze has featured in several films, television and web series. He is best known for his comic character, Ohakanu in Tinsel.

Nze has been nominated for several awards including Best Lead Actor at Zulu Africa Film Academy Awards; Best Lead Actor at Best of Nollywood Awards and Most Fashionable Fast Rising Actor at Lagos Fashion Awards, all slated to hold soon.

Greg Ojefua

Gregory Ojefua aka Greg OJ has picked roles from both extremes of the age range, switching effortlessly from characters in their late 20s to as old as 60s, and even displaying expert versatility as he shuttles amazingly from comic to serious roles.

Since taking part in television show, Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Ojefua has featured in many notable productions. Meanwhile, Omoye is scheduled to hit cinemas across the country this month.