Timi of Ede eulogised at 10

Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal, Laminisa1, the Timi of Ede, Osun State, has been described as an enigma and an impactful ruler, who toils day and night for the progress of his community. Senator Kola Ogunwale, Asiwaju of Iragbiji, made the remark at the 10th year coronation anniversary of the monarch:

“Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal’s reign has been progressive and glorious for the people of Edeland. The Timi is humble, a goal-getter and very dogged in achieving his set goals. He is a good mixer among his fellow traditional rulers across the country.”

Ogunwale said he was not surprised that Ede town “is growing in leaps and bounds under the able rulership and prosperous reign of Laminisa 1.” He recalled that Oba Lawal honoured him with his personal presence “among other notable and numerous traditional rulers at his father’s burial some years ago.

“As an intellectual, Oba Lawal has demonstrated his love for education by attracting higher institutions to his domain among other far-reaching and notable achievements. I therefore call on the good people of Edeland to continue to give Oba Lawal unalloyed cooperation and support in his efforts to take Ede to the next level,” while wishing the monarch more progressive reign on the throne.