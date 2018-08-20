Timi Frank to Buhari: Stop intimidating Nigerians with jail threat

…Alleges plan to arrest Obasanjo, Saraki, Atiku, others

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop intimidating Nigerians with jail threats.

President Buhari, on arrival from London after over 10 days vacation had, while speaking to newsmen at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, last weekend, threatened to jail corrupt Nigerians.

Frowning at the President Buhari’s utterances, Frank, who considered the statement as a threat to Nigerians, challenged him to look inwards within his administration if he is looking for looters to jail.

The former APC deputy spokesman, in a statement he personally signed, on Sunday, revealed that even before the president himself made it public, sources had informed some opposition leaders that the Presidency was planning to arrest the likes of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki, among others.

According to Frank, President Buhari has returned to continue the persecution of his political opponents and selective fight against corruption.

“I want to tell you, Mr. President that you are presiding over the worst and most corrupt administration ever. If you really want to fight corruption why not start from your kitchen cabinet and the leadership of APC?

“Nigerians and the international community are fully aware that all you have been doing is not fighting corruption but your perceived political enemies.

“Against this backdrop we have reliably gathered that the current administration have pencilled down the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki among others to be arrested and detained ahead of the general elections in the name of fighting corruption,” the statement.

According to Frank, Nigeria is currently in a democratic system of government which requires that a competent court must find someone guilty of any allegation before he or she can be sent to prison.

While calling on the president to fully imbibe democratic culture, Frank said that if the President carefully search his government with an open mind, “he will realise that he is surrounded by thieves.

“It is no longer hidden that president Buhari’s party, the APC, is now a heaven for looters. So many known thieves who have stolen Nation’s common wealth at all levels are now congregating in the ruling party.

“So, if President Buhari will make do with his threat, I will suggest that he starts with his party members.”

Frank said the President himself, who doubles as the Minister of Petroleum, has not made known to Nigerians the budget of his Ministry, not to talk of how much the country generates from the sales of oil daily since his assumption of office three years ago.

While reminding the President that Nigerians have not forgotten the $43 million that was found at the Ikoyi house, Frank challenged the president to make public the report of a panel of enquiry set up in the same direction.

“Can Mr. President also tell Nigerians how much has been recovered so far since the beginning of this jamboree talk of fighting corruption? Therefore, if all of these are still hidden, I think the President lack the moral right to talk about jailing anybody as if the country is in military rule.”