The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
26th August 2016 - Time to review Nigeria’s failure in Rio
26th August 2016 - Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG
26th August 2016 - Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN
26th August 2016 - Kwara offers land for FG housing scheme
26th August 2016 - I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki
26th August 2016 - PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu
26th August 2016 - Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units
26th August 2016 - Sheriff’s emergence, PDP’s greatest mistake –Uche Secondus
26th August 2016 - Re: Washington, two first ladies and their handbags
26th August 2016 - Lamentation of 62-year- old Ebonyi trader
Home / Columns / Time to review Nigeria’s failure in Rio
levi

Time to review Nigeria’s failure in Rio

— 26th August 2016

With the end of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and with just one bronze medal to show for it, there is sound reason for everyone to be disappointed with the performance of Nigerian sports representatives at the Games, including the disgraceful behaviour of sports ministry officials. Optimists might look at the performance and say the country performed better than it did at the 2012 London Olympic Games. That might be a logical argument if we judge a country’s performance on the basis that it moved from a position of no medals in London to just one bronze medal in Rio four years later.
I am not persuaded that Nigeria should beat its chest publicly to celebrate the one bronze medal it received in Rio. Four years is time enough for Nigeria to aim to improve significantly at the Rio Games on the back of a disappointing performance in London.  We went to Rio, hoping to do better even though the athletes received little or no training, little or no funding support, as well as little or no facilities. Add to this mix the deplorable attitude of our multitude of sports ministry officials who went to Rio, you could say that anyone who expected Nigerian sportsmen and women to win any medal at all in Rio must be patriotic to a fault.
In international competitive sports, those who train hard and long enough tend to get rewarded during Olympic Games. Unlike Nigeria, high achieving countries have a systematic training programme that identifies young and upcoming athletes and provide the necessary facilities (training, funds, equipment, etc.) to assist the sports representatives to rise to a level where they are able to compete successfully with athletes from other countries.
Sports is not something you leave to luck. It is not something you leave till the last minute and hope to cover the grounds that ought to have been covered years ago. It pains me whenever I see countries that are small in terms of population, winning medals at the Olympic Games while Nigeria that has a population of more than 160 million people achieves nothing. How could we explain that a country that likes to be known as the continental leader came out of the 15-day Rio Olympic Games with one miserable bronze medal. It could have been worse, a friend reminded me the other day, if not for the exceptional performance of the soccer team – Dream Team VI – that overpowered Honduras to win that memorable bronze medal. As I commented elsewhere, that bronze felt like gold because we could easily have come out of the Games empty handed.
If we are serious about sports, now is the time to sack officials who failed to do what they were expected to do. Now is the time to sack officials who withheld funds meant to support our sportsmen and women. Now is the time to sack officials who failed to provide training and facilities to help our athletes to achieve their personal best, their personal objectives, and the nation’s objectives in sport. Something must be done now to end Nigeria’s disgraceful performance in international sports. What other evidence do we need to draw up a strict policy of improvement in sports? The target date to test whether we are serious or unserious in sport development is the Tokyo Games in 2020.
A thorough analysis of the performance of our sportsmen and women at the Olympic Games and other international events must start by looking at the historical roots of the problems we have had in sports, including how sports officials undermine the efforts of athletes. Nigerian sports officials are self-centred. They listen and act only when they see an opportunity to enrich themselves. They are unaffected by criticisms or advice by professional sportsmen and women.
We must also include in the analysis of our poor performance in sports the nonchalant attitude by government officials who should work to develop sports across all ages and genders. The Federal Government and all agencies and ministries that are supposed to assist in the development of sports are unaware that the country can actually win international respect through high achievement in sports. No one in government seems to understand that there is a valid link between a country’s achievement in sports and its international image as well as its level of economic development.
Nigerian sports ministry and football federation officials behave like the well-known three monkeys that opt to see nothing, hear nothing, and say nothing. Unfortunately, these are the same officials who have that weird ability to be delusional because they expect to reap where they do not sow; they expect our untrained and unfunded sportsmen and women to move mountains during the Olympic Games.
The next point is well known and repetitive but it is worth repeating. One of the major problems that have continued to disrupt or weaken the performance of our sportsmen and women is that they are not exposed to proper training well in advance of major international sport competitions. Nigerian sports officials are so laid back in their attitude to sports competitions. They see no value in training the athletes. They do not believe the athletes deserve to be funded and supported. They have that idiotic preference for last minute fire-fighting approach to participation in international sports competition. Anyhow you look at the problem with our sports, you will see it is a disaster everywhere.
A group of nonchalant sports officials and sportsmen and women who are not supported or motivated is a deadly mix. At the end of every major international sports competition, Nigerian sports officials trade blames with sportsmen and women over who failed to do what, when, where and why. It is such a frustrating experience for athletes.
President Muhammadu Buhari may not be a well-known sports enthusiast but he must stand up to do something to arrest the ongoing slide in sports. Government must undertake an all-inclusive evaluation of the performance of Nigerian sportsmen and women. Without this critical appraisal, it will be business as usual in the sports ministry, in the football federation, and our sportsmen and women will continue to humiliate us at the Olympic Games and other international sports events.
There have always been allegations of sabotage and non-payment of allowances to sportsmen and women. Government must identify the sources of these problems and deal with them forcefully. For too long, the nation has been regaled by tales of unacceptable conduct by sports officials. Those stories have dominated the Nigerian camp in major sports events. Rather than be motivated by failure in international sports, our officials and sports representatives seem determined to put up their worst behaviour.
I hate to see our sportsmen and women attend international sports meetings merely to show their presence. The aim should be to win. But that is not the case. There is no joy in watching our sportsmen and women perform dismally at the Olympic Games. It is depressing. The more we watch, the more upset we become.
If there must be some kind of commitment to, and accountability in, Nigerian sports, government administrators and sports officials must lift their performance in the same way we expect our sportsmen and women to improve with support and training provided by government. Sportsmen and women who receive federal funds and training should deliver when the time comes. Funding and sponsorships are like any other investment. The government or any other investor has the right to expect good results from athletes. However, government has not been investing sufficiently to develop our sportsmen and women. Nigeria, the sleeping African elephant, has slept for too long. It is time the government did something and quickly to reverse the trend.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

The EPL is back! Let's take jabs at teams!

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Frank Jacobs

Reduce MPR to 5% –MAN urges FG

— 26th August 2016

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan The President of Manufacturers’ Association of Nigeria (MAN), Dr. Frank Jacobs, has said that if the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is serious about diversification of the economy, the nation’s benchmark interest rate should be reviewed downward to five per cent, from the  current Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of 14 per…

  • CBN-Building

    Body of bank ceos pledges to resolve forex issues with CBN

    — 26th August 2016

    By Isaac Anumihe against the backdrop of the ban of nine banks by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) from accessing foreign exchange in interbank market, the Body of Bank Chief Executives yesterday stepped into the fray  with a view to resolving the forex controversy with the Central Bank of Nigeria. The CEOs had resolved…

  • godwin-obaseki

    I’ll develop new cities –Obaseki

    — 26th August 2016

    Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Godwin Obaseki,  has promised to decongest the high traffic in the city by opening up new towns through infrastructural development and establishment of industries that would give every community in the state a sense of belonging. Speaking at the palace of the Okaevbo of Urhonigbe, HRH,…

  • Ize-Iyamu

    PDP alleges attack on campaign convoy at Jattu

    — 26th August 2016

    The campaign convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate in Edo, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, was reportedly attacked at Jattu, near Auchi, in Etsako west local government by suspected APC youths who  destroyed two vehicles in the process. The two vehicles, a Mercedes Benz C class and a Toyota Sienna, were said to be on the convoy…

  • PIC.11. CROSS SECTION OF SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS AT THE OPENING OF STRATEGIC POLICE MANAGEMENT CONFERENCE IN ABUJA ON FRIDAY (22/4/16). 6085/22/4/2016/HF/CH/NAN

    Edo Guber Watch: 23,000 cops to man polling units

    — 26th August 2016

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin No fewer than 23,000 Policemen, comprising officers and the rank and file, would be deployed to man 2,627 polling units for the September 10 election in Edo State. The Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Joshak Habila, announced this yesterday in Benin during a visit to the state…

  • Uche Secondus

    Sheriff’s emergence, PDP’s greatest mistake –Uche Secondus

    — 26th August 2016

    By Taiwo Amodu([email protected]) Former acting national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus has expressed concern over the festering leadership tussle rocking the party. In this interview in Port Harcourt, after the botched national convention,  Secondus who was an\ aspirant for the office of deputy national chairman examines the power game in the main…

  • Borno

    IDPs protest: Borno govt suspends central feeding

    — 26th August 2016

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Borno State government has suspended central feeding of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) following their protest yesterday in Maiduguri. Hundreds of women IDPs barricaded the Maiduguri-Kano/Jos road yesterday over shortage of food supply to the Arabic Teachers College camp in the capital. The protest obstructed traffic movement on the major highway to…

  • Kanu Nnamdi Biafra radio

    IPOB: Another faction emerges, sacks Kanu, tripob

    — 26th August 2016

    •No faction in IPOB, it’s a gimmick – Spokesman From Okey Sampson, Aba The crisis rocking the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), took a new turn yesterday as another faction which goes by the name Reformed Indigenous People of Biafra (RE-IPOB) emerged. Two days ago, The Rebranded Indigenous People of Biafra (TRIPOB) emerged and threatened to…

  • US Secretary of State John Kerry delivers remarks on "Securing American Entities Operating Abroad" at the US Department of State Bureau of Diplomatic Security Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC) November 20, 2013, during their 28th Annual Briefing at the US Department of State in Washington, DC. AFP Photo/Paul J. RichardsPAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

    CAN blasts US Govt over Kerry’s visit

    — 26th August 2016

    • Says it’s part of plan to persecute Christians From Fred Itua, Abuja The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN), yesterday, came hard on the United States (US) Secretary of States, Mr. John Kerry over his visit to Nigeria, alleging that it was discriminatory, personal and divisive. It alleged that the visit was…

  • oby-ezekwesili

    Time running out on Chibok girls’ rescue –Ezekwesili

    — 26th August 2016

    Leader of the ≠≠BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) group, Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili said yesterday in Abuja that time was running out for the Federal Government to rescue the Chibok Schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram on April 14, 2014. The girls, numbering over 260, were seized from their Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State hostel by the terrorists. The…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351