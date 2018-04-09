The Sun News
Latest
9th April 2018 - Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero
9th April 2018 - Nigerian SMEs surviving by skin of their teeth –Okafor
9th April 2018 - Fish farmers can earn huge income with right species
9th April 2018 - Edo govt partners 2 firms on $6m cassava farm
9th April 2018 - BATN, UI to engage graduate agropreneurs
9th April 2018 - Investing in furniture business yields huge profit
9th April 2018 - MAPR: Know your rights in new metering plan
9th April 2018 - Ikeja Electric introduces new features on receipt to tackle fraud
9th April 2018 - How Nigeria loses cargo, revenue to West African ports
9th April 2018 - NPA generated $62m in 2017, says management
Home / Business / Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero
Arik Air

Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero

— 9th April 2018

…Insist bad bank lacks capacity to manage local airlines

Louis Ibah

How long does it take to restructure an ailing airline organisation before returning it to professional managers. That appears to be the simple question that aviation stakeholders are posing on the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) after more than one year it took over management of Arik Air and Aero Contractors Airline, two of the nation’s leading carriers following huge debts and resource misalignment by their former owner-managers.

From all indications, the body language of the concerned stakeholders suggest that AMCON’s honeymoon may have ended for good since the enthusiasm that greeted its intervention in aviation industry is waning fast and it may be time to go.

The worry for some stakeholders stems from the absence of a clearly defined exit timeline by the debt recovery firm in the management of two of the airlines it took over.

Others have argued also that the inability to return Arik Air to the international market (after more than one year under AMCON receivership) is clearly an indication that the bad bank lacks the competence to successfully manage airline business.

Aviation analyst, Olu Ohunayo, who is also spokesman for the Aviation Round Table (ART), likened the intervention of AMCON in the airline industry to the “doctrine of necessity”. He told Daily Sun in an interview that it was high time AMCON exited the firms to facilitate the return of professional manager who could come as core investors or experts working in the industry .

“The intervention of AMCON was a doctrine of necessity to save the funds owned by Nigerian airlines to the banking sector, which was misappropriated by the airline owners,” said Ohunayo.

“The airlines are gradually getting their groove back. So AMCON should also prepare to handover them over to competent technical partners and investors in the interest of the flying public. And these partners will be given the responsibility of preparing the carriers for public offering where their shares can be sold to Nigerian and overseas investors on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE),” Ohunayo added.

In the same light, a former spokesman of the defunct Nigerian Airways and renowned aviation analyst, Chris Aligbe, told Daily Sun in a telephone interview that with or without any push from stakeholders, AMCON ought to know that its intervention should have been designed to be simply temporary. Set out a timeline, recover the debts, and handover the companies back to their original owners or new investors.

“AMCON is aware that it does not have the competence to manage an airline because if it tries to do that, then the two airlines will die under its watch,” Aligbe warned.

“That is why it hired experts to manage Arik and Aero. But its intervention should be temporary; that is what it should be. It should not be a permanent takeover. That should be clearly defined. AMCON should be interested in the recovery of its debt and to ensure that it does not lose the money given to the airlines. Anything outside that is contestable,” Aligbe added.

The debts

It is estimated that the Nigerian airline industry could be indebted to various creditors and service providers to the tune of about N1.1 trillion, a sad trend fuelled by years of financial recklessness and mismanagement by their Nigerian owners.

According to the Minister of State for Aviation, Mr. Hadi Sirika, the airlines owe airports and regulatory authorities in Nigeria a whopping N513 billion. The figure covers debts to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET). On the other hand, the industry is also believed to be owing AMCON and other creditors an estimated N500 billion, with Arik Air accounting for about N375 billion of the debt.

Daily Sun learnt that apart from Aero Contractors and Arik Air that are currently under AMCON receivership, the debt recovery firm is also involved in various intervention projects in several other domestic airlines just to recover some of the backlog of debts owed by the carriers.

Exit calls

But despite having stabilised the operations of some of the debt-ridden airlines it intervened in, it was learnt that several pressure is being brought to bear on AMCON in recent months to return Aero Contractors and Arik Air to their original owners.

“Those who hitherto rolled out the drums to welcome AMCON intervention as timely given the need to salvage the industry from imminent collapse following their humongous debts to various creditors are now pushing for the establishment of a flight path that indicates a terminal date for the bad bank’s intervention,” an industry source told Daily Sun.

“Such push gained momentum recently following speculations that the Federal Government was planning to seize the airlines under AMCON by transfering their assets to the proposed national carrier without the consent of their original owners,” a source who preferred to remain anonymous also told Daily Sun.

Although sources close to the two airlines told Daily Sun that some concerned stakeholders have drawn the battle line and are ready to confront the government in court should an effort be made to forcefully take over the airlines and transform them into national carriers.

Aside the pressure from the owners of Arik and Aero to have their businesses back, the airline owners union appears to have come to a consensus that challenging the huge debts often linked to them as well as AMCON’s right to the continuous management of local airlines has become inevitable.

“Airline business is not a cash business; you accrue the charges and you are presented with the bills and you pay. It is easy to call numbers but it is also important to  let those claiming to be owed so much to bring their bills and explain the debts,” said Nogie Meggison, Chairman of the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

“Although the government cannot be held responsible for the privately owned airlines, AMCON is now competing with local airlines by running two airlines with taxpayers’ funds. AMCON has become a competitor and we no longer have a level playing field. When is AMCON going to leave the airline industry?” Meggison queried.

AMCON gains

The airlines’ debt crisis had had dire impacts on their aircraft fleet as Aero Contractors, for instance, has had its fleet depleted from 11 to just one as at August 31, 2016 when it was shut down by AMCON for a re-engineering programme. Similarly, Arik Air had its fleet depleted from over 28 aircraft to nine as at February 9, 2017 when AMCON took over the management of the airline. While the financial crisis lasted, staff salaries and other remuneration were unpaid for months.

Analyst, Olu Ohunayo, told Daily Sun that even with the best of human expertise managing an airline business is no mean job. And it could be more than Herculean managing an airline that is in distress.

It is in this light that kudos must be given to AMCON for some of the achievements it has recorded in an effort to resuscitate Arik Air and Aero Contractors.

First, AMCON, has managed to work out modalities for keeping the jobs of the bloated staff of Arik Air in line with government pledge to the industry union not to allow AMCON sack local workers. And even in Aero Contractors where workers were initially rendered redundant and asked to go home, there has been a gradual recall of the workers between December 2017 and February 2018. There have also been successful attempts in re-fleeting the two airlines at least to enable them return to some abandoned domestic and West African routes like Ghana, Angola, Cameroon. Out of its 28 aircraft, AMCON has brought back 10 of Arik Air’s aircraft. The snag, however, remains in bringing on stream the long haul aircraft to enable it resume international routes like New York, London, and South Africa where Arik Air was flying into before the crisis that led to the AMCON takeover. For Aero, from one functional aircraft, the airline now operates four aircraft.  Workers salaries are also being paid promptly.

Daily Sun learnt that the two airlines have indeed enjoyed some government’s concession under AMCON management. “The government has been giving the airlines under AMCON receivership a lot of support to survive. For instance, they are no longer harassed to pay their debts to government agencies and concessions are regularly given to them to access fuel and spare parts,” a source told Daily Sun.

“Under AMCON, the Federal Government had thrown its weight behind Aero Contractors to facilitate its establishment of a standard maintenance hangar where it now conducts C-Checks on Boeing 737-500 aircraft. This facility increases its source of revenue while also taking care of the maintenance of its aircraft at far cheaper rates then flying them to foreign maintenance plants,” added the official.

What industry stakeholders, however, would like to see is a timeline that tells when AMCON would hands-off the airlines so that they can operate independent of government’s apron strings.

“I am not sure AMCON is prepared for the acquisition and retention of any Nigerian airline as its property. It should work on a temporary basis,” said analyst, Chris Aligbe.

“If the target is to recover the debts, then it should be prepared to engage the former managers. And if they can show proof of returning the remaining debt, then AMCON should be prepared to return the airlines to them. That is the right thing to do,” he added.

   

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Arik Air

Time to go: Aviation stakeholders urge AMCON to hands off Arik Air, Aero

— 9th April 2018

…Insist bad bank lacks capacity to manage local airlines Louis Ibah How long does it take to restructure an ailing airline organisation before returning it to professional managers. That appears to be the simple question that aviation stakeholders are posing on the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) after more than one year it took…

  • SMEs

    Nigerian SMEs surviving by skin of their teeth –Okafor

    — 9th April 2018

    Obidike Jerry The story of Cosmas Group is typically one of the Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs in Nigeria. In US, Germany and France, SMEs contribute close to 20 per cent to their Gross Domestic Products (GDPs). But in Nigeria, the story is different. They rarely contribute up to 10 per cent of our GDP. This…

  • FISH

    Fish farmers can earn huge income with right species

    — 9th April 2018

    Steve Agbota; [email protected] 08033302331 Commercial fish farming is rapidly becoming an economically successful venture across the globe. Fish farming is profitable and an excellent investment if, like any other business, it’s planned carefully and managed efficiently. Like many other forms of agribusiness, it takes experience to realise good returns. However, many investors enter the industry with…

  • cassava

    Edo govt partners 2 firms on $6m cassava farm

    — 9th April 2018

    The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has concluded plans to partner Heritage Agro-Allied (H2A) Foods and Elephant Group Plc, to cultivate a $6 million 1,155-hectare cassava farm and start a food processing facility, as part of efforts to promote agricultural development in the state. Obaseki, who stated this when senior executive officers of…

  • UI

    BATN, UI to engage graduate agropreneurs

    — 9th April 2018

    The British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATN), is partnering University of Ibadan (UI) to encourage more graduate agropreneurs to engage in agribusiness. The purpose of the partnership is to assist some graduates of the institution to have direct access to funds to embark on their own farms. Speaking on the partnership, the General Manager of…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share