The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - Time to outlaw security vote
11th July 2018 - HELEN JOHN 08184375166
10th July 2018 - AI Report: We’re not defensiv, says FG
10th July 2018 - Fulani herdsmen defy Umahi, block expressway with cattle in Ebonyi
10th July 2018 - Anambra community denies imposition of N1m burial levy
10th July 2018 - Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Adamawa villages
10th July 2018 - Fake BEDC staff arraigned for fraud in Benin
10th July 2018 - Nurturing care: What children need to thrive
10th July 2018 - Shell invests $5.2m in capacity building of young Nigerians, says GM
10th July 2018 - BREAKING: Jigawa Assembly suspends Dutse Council chair
Home / Editorial / Time to outlaw security vote
SECURITY VOTE

Time to outlaw security vote

— 11th July 2018

A recent report by Transparency International (TI), entitled: “Camouflaged Cash: How Security Votes Fuel Corruption in Nigeria,” which was unveiled in Abuja by the Civil Society Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) revealed that the Federal and state governments spend N241 billion on security votes annually. According to the report, the funds, known as “security votes” are a relic of military rule, mainly disbursed in hard cash and nominally released for dealing with unexpected security issues.

Although disbursed by the federal and state governments, most of it is disbursed by the latter. CISLAC said that the security votes were more than the combined annual budget of the armed forces, while TI’s Director of Defence and Security, Katherine Dixon, said the security vote is one of the most durable forms of corruption operating in Nigeria today. TI also noted that instead of addressing its many urgent threats, the ever-increasing use of security votes is providing corrupt officials with an easy-to-use and entirely hidden slush fund.

The group observed that the spending “is not subject to legislative oversight or independent audit because of its ostensibly sensitive nature” stressing that “the funds were channelled into political activities such as election campaigns or embezzled outright.” TI also observed that “today, security votes are budgetary black boxes that are ripe for abuse by politicians seeking reelection or officials looking for to run for political office.”

Similarly, CISLAC Executive Director, Auwal Musa, said that the Nigerian security vote was more than 70 per cent of the annual budget of the Nigeria Police Force and almost three times the United States security assistance since 2012.” Musa pointed that the vote was also more than 15 times the United Kingdom counter terrorism support for 2016-2020.

What the report said on security vote is not strange to informed Nigerians. The report has only confirmed what many Nigerians know. It is indeed worrisome that security vote, which is unknown to the 1999 Constitution, should be used as a conduit pipe to siphon federal and state funds. Since security vote is a stranger to the extant constitution, it is, therefore, a constitutional aberration that must be done away with. It is an anomaly that security vote is determined by those in power without any legal backing or checks and balances. It is alien to the constitution or any other statute. Because nobody monitors the use of security vote, there is a huge problem. It is, indeed, high time this unconstitutional act was stopped.

It appears that there is a conspiracy of silence over the abuse of security vote. This is one of the reasons Nigeria is regarded as one of the most corrupt countries in the world. States and federal lawmakers should come up with laws that will criminalise security vote. Instead of security vote, let the security agencies be given adequate funding in the annual budget. If there is need for more funds for security, extra budgeting can take care of it.

The current fight against corruption can gather more verve if security vote is outlawed. The federal government should lead and show example in the campaign against security votes.

The general insecurity in the country has not justified the need for security votes. Since security votes fuel corruption, let the aberration be stopped forthwith. All government’s funds can only be used if duly appropriated. There should be no room for slush funds for political office holders.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAWMAKERS

AI Report: We’re not defensiv, says FG

— 10th July 2018

  Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Government, on Tuesday, said its response to Amnesty International’s (AI) report on human rights in the country, had never been defensive. Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this in Abuja when he received a delegation of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) led by its Executive Secretary, Mr…

  • Fulani herdsmen defy Umahi, block expressway with cattle in Ebonyi

    — 10th July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Human and vehicular movements were, on Tuesday, temporarily grounded in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital as suspected Fulani herdsmen blocked the old Enugu road in the state capital with their herds of cattle. The blockage which started at about 3:10pm during a light rain shower lasted for several minutes. It obstructed free flow…

  • Anambra community denies imposition of N1m burial levy

    — 10th July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The tradition ruler of Eziowelle community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, Igwe Michael Okonkwo Etusi, has denied the alleged imposition of N1 million levy to bereaved families before burial of dead persons in the community. The monarch while briefing newsmen alongside the President General of the community…

  • Fulani herdsmen kill 50 in Adamawa villages

    — 10th July 2018

    BillyGraham Abel Yola Over 50 People were reported to have been killed in another bloody attack, on Monday night, in several communities bothering Adamawa and Taraba States. Locals told Daily Sun that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa villages in Numan Local Government area…

  • CRISIS

    Fake BEDC staff arraigned for fraud in Benin

    — 10th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A 34-year-old man, Ikechukwu Sunday, was today arraigned before an Evboriaria Special Grade Court in Benin City, for fraud and parading himself as a staff of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC). The accused who was arraigned on a three-count charge of fraud and impersonation, was also alleged to have collected the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share