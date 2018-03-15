The Sun News
Tillerson sack won't affect Nigeria/US relations – FG

Tillerson sack won’t affect Nigeria/US relations – FG

15th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said it expected all discussions held during recently-sacked US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson’s visit, as regards both countries relations to stand, his removal notwithstanding.

US President, Donald Trump, sacked Tillerson, Tuesday, this week, after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director, Mike Pompeo.

Tillerson had visited Nigeria on the last leg of his official visits to Africa and met President Muhammadu Buhari during which they discussed issues of mutual interest to both countries.

He had also warned Nigeria and the rest of Africa against accessing financial help from China.

Trump confirmed the staffing change via Twitter.

“Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, when asked if agreements reached during Tillerson’s visit still stand with his sack said, “Rex Tillerson sack won’t affect the discussions held because government is a continuum as we all know.

“When he came, it was the United States that was speaking and clearly we expect with every expectation that everything he has said as regards US/Nigeria relations reflects the position of the United States, reflects the position of the president of the United States, so we don’t see any change happening.”

  Ezekiel Okeke 15th March 2018 at 9:12 am
    The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead which must be erased with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Anyone who stood with the enemy is enemy of this territory natives. Anyone who stood with the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates, and the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, is enemy of this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God Is With Us!!!

