After three days of tough competition at the Rio 2016 paralympic games, Latifat Tijani, a Nigerian power lifter, has won the first silver medal for the country.

This contrasts with Nigeria’s performance at the Rio Olympics, where the Dream Team saved the country a huge embarrassment by winning a bronze medal only a few days to the end of the games.

Tijani competed in the women’s 45 kg power lifting event, and performed great but China’s Dandan Hu beat her to first place.

It was an intense competition between the duo that eventually saw Hu take the game.

Zoe Newson of Britain came in third place.