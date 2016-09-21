The Sun News
21st September 2016 - Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in
21st September 2016 - Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US
21st September 2016 - Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki
21st September 2016 - Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death
21st September 2016 - PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel
21st September 2016 - Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs
21st September 2016 - Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 
21st September 2016 - Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra
21st September 2016 - How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police
21st September 2016 - Kogi: Wada, Faleke lose bid to unseat Bello at Supreme Court
oyha

Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs

21st September 2016

… To conduct council polls this year

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo State House of Assembly, yuesterday, passed into law, the Local Government (Further) Amendment Bill 2016, amidst tight security.
Daily Sun gathered that lawmakers had envisaged that some people that were aggrieved on the new Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs) that would be created in their zones might stage a protest to disrupt passage of the bill.
Armed policemen with Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs)and Pick-ups manned all gates at the state government Secretariat.
Those who entered the assembly complex were thoroughly screened by the security personnel.
The LCDAs would be carved out from the local government areas in the five political and administrative zones of the state, which are Ibadan, Ibarapa, Oyo, Ogbomoso and Oke-Ogun.
In the distribution, Ibadan, which has 11 local government areas, will get 14 new LCDAs; Ibarapa with three local government areas will also get two LCDAs.
Oyo, which has four local government areas will get four LCDAs while Ogbomoso with five local government areas will get seven LCDAs.
In the same vein, a total of eight new LCDAs would be carved out from the existing 10 local government areas in Oke-Ogun zone.
The bill was passed at plenary, presided over by Speaker Michael  Adeyemo.
Chairman of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bolaji Badmos, had presented the report of the committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and State Honours, which considered the bill, to the House.
After the report was presented, the motion moved by Majority Leader, Kehinde Subair, that the chamber should constitute itself into the Committee of the Whole House to consider the report was adopted.
However, lawmakers called for memoranda for creation of additional LCDAs from the five zones of the state, peradventure they were aggrieved with the creation of the 35 LCDAs.
Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi had approved creation of the 35 LCDAs at the state executive council meeting held on Monday August 22, 2016.
His Chief of Staff, Dr. Gbade Ojo, who made the announcement after the meeting, had said: “It is important to add and emphasise that the state executive just gave approval and more legal teeth to Oyo State Gazette No. 23, Vol. 27 of August 13, 2002. That particular Gazette had created 35 Areas but with a nomenclature of local government areas, which may lead to constitutional confrontation with the Federal Government.”
The approval came 14 years after former governor of the state, Alhaji Lam Adesina, who led the state from 1999 to 2003, gazetted creation of 35 local government areas in the state, which the incumbent administration changed to LCDAs in order to avoid conflict with the Constitution of Nigeria.
Meanwhile, the governorhas assured of the state of hitch-free local government election before the end of 2016. He disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the first batch of 176 among the 1,358 pilgrims from the state that went on pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia.
“Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) would soon roll out their calendar for the election, which will hold before the end of the year.”
The governor had said on Friday, March 7, 2016, when he inaugurated the 33 caretaker chairmen in the state that there would not be extension of tenure for the chairmen after the six months given to them by the state House of Assembly.
Daily Sun gathered that the election would have held this month, but for paucity of funds.
A source within the government stated that the government was serious about the new deadline.
Ajimobi was represented at the occasion by Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Olalekan Alli, who received the pilgrims at the state government secretariat in Ibadan.
The pilgrims were led by the 2016 Amirul Hajj for the state, Sheikh Muyideen Bello.  The second batch, comprising 450, was expected to arrive Wednesday.

njc

Abia North ruling: NJC must wade in

— 21st September 2016

This intervention has become necessary in view of recent flagrant abuse of court processes and untoward attitude of some of our judicial officers, especially in election tribunal matters. We believe that our democracy will be doomed if such judicial anomalies and abuse in the temple of justice are swept under the carpet. It is our…

  • PRESIDENT-BUHARI-1024x683-2-1024x683-1-1024x683

    Return stolen loots, Buhari tells UK, US

    — 21st September 2016

    How we are spending recovered cash, says President By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi President Muhammad Buhari has opened up on the status of funds looted by public officers, but recovered by his administration. He spoke in New York, United States in a speech he delivered at the United Nations. This is even as he urged the United…

  • Bukola-Saraki-1-1

    Recession: We’ll take emergency actions at right time –Saraki

    — 21st September 2016

    Senate President backs sale of state assets From Fred Itua, Abuja Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to look elsewhere for the immediate solutions to current economic hardship. As a way out, he said Buhari should look into the disposal of state assets. The Senate President, who spoke when he chaired the…

  • house-of-representative

    Reps sit for 14 minutes over lawmaker’s death

    — 21st September 2016

    Spokesman, Jibrin trade words From Ndubuisi Orji and Kemi Yesufu, Abuja Embattled former Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriations, Abdulmumin Jibrin, yesterday, engaged in war of words with some members of the House of Representatives over the raging budget padding scandal. Interestingly, yesterday’s predicted drama at the Green Chamber over the budget scam failed…

  • Sheriff

    PDP crisis: Sheriff, Makarfi raise joint reconciliation panel

    — 21st September 2016

    Ex-Borno gov may reject co-chairman status By Taiwo Amodu and Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja An end to the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is on the horizon as representatives  of the two factions announced ceasefire of hostilities yesterday night. The representatives said National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and former national…

  • oyha

    Tight security as Oyo Assembly okays 35 new LCDAs

    — 21st September 2016

    … To conduct council polls this year From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State House of Assembly, yuesterday, passed into law, the Local Government (Further) Amendment Bill 2016, amidst tight security. Daily Sun gathered that lawmakers had envisaged that some people that were aggrieved on the new Local Council Development Authority (LCDAs) that would be created…

  • Fulani-herdsmen

    Herdsmen attack another Enugu community 

    — 21st September 2016

    One person feared dead From Petrus Obi, Enugu Fulani herdsmen, yesterday, made good their threat when they attacked Aku community in the Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State. They kidnapped two villagers while another is feared to have been killed. Reports from the community revealed that the herdsmen attacked some farmers in their farm,…

  • Willie-Obiano

    Recession: Obiano abolishes taxes in Anambra

    — 21st September 2016

    From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State yesterday abolished some levies and taxes in the state as a way of cushioning effects of the current economic recession in the country. Some of the levies suspended include hawkers permit, wheelbarrow tax, sale of consolidated emblems and unapproved levies  in primary and secondary schools….

  • turai

    How Turai Yar’ Adua lost N91m to domestic staff –Police

    — 21st September 2016

    From Agaju Madugba, Katsina Police in Kaduna State have arrested a domestic servant to the family of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua for allegedly stealing cash and property worth about N91 million belonging to former First Lady, Turai Yar’Adua. “The suspect, Yusuf Sarkingida, is still in our custody,” the Commissioner of Police, Usman Aliyu…

  • APC-passes-vote-of-no-confidence-on-Kogi-Governor-Yahaya-Bello-1

    Kogi: Wada, Faleke lose bid to unseat Bello at Supreme Court

    — 21st September 2016

    From Godwin Tsa, Kogi The Supreme Court yesterday resolved the legal conundrum surrounding the Kogi State Governorship position in favour of  Mr. Yahaya Bello who was affirmed  as the lawfully elected governor of Kogi State. In a unanimous judgments in four separate appeals, the apex court agreed that Bello was properly substituted to replace the…

