Tiger Woods returns at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will make his competitive return after nine months injured at the Hero World Challenge on 30 November.

The 14-time major champion, who has had four back operations in the past three years, has not played since withdrawing from February’s Dubai Desert Classic.

The 18-man event, hosted by 41-year-old Woods in the Bahamas, is an unofficial money event on the PGA Tour.

“I’d like to thank the committee of one for picking myself to play,” wrote Woods on Twitter.

He was sentenced to a year’s probation on Friday, after pleading guilty to reckless driving in May.

The American, who won the last of his major titles in 2008, had back fusion surgery in April and last month said he may never return to competitive golf, however his agent said earlier in October that he had been cleared to resume playing.

Woods made a short-lived return after 15 months out at the same event in 2016.

The Hero World Challenge features the world’s top four players, Dustin Johnson, Jordan Spieth, Hideki Matsuyama and Justin Thomas, plus England’s Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood.