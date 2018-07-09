Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff

Okey Sampson, Aba Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State. This is even as the policemen that came with the thugs threatened to shoot a lady staff and broke into the office. Some agents of the local government had last month brought some demand notices, which included that of advertisement and operational levies, among others. According to the sales executive attached to the office, Mr. Dozie, when the demand notices were brought to the

office, the agents were told to exercise patience that The Sun, as a corporate organisation, does not default in its civic duties, but that the company would first verify the genuineness of the levies, going by what has happened in the recent past. In the course of investigation, however, it was discovered that it was only The Sun, of all the offices of media houses operating in Aba that was served the demand notices, an extreme case of selective and vindictive taxation. While efforts were still being made to find out from officials of the council the veracity of the levies, since they were only targeted at The Sun, the thugs and policemen stormed the Aba office last Friday in a commando manner and threatened to shoot a lady staff in the office. In the words of Dozie: “On Friday, last week, we had barely finished distributing newspapers to vendors and came into the office to strengthen our records when some fierce-looking men came knocking on the front door of our office in a terrifying manner.

“Initially, we thought they were armed robbers, but when the lady in the office looked through the door’s protector, the policemen who accompanied them shouted at the lady that she should open the door or they would shoot her. “With such an order, the lady ran back to the inner office for fear of being shot and it was then that the invading thugs and the policemen attempted to force open the door but were unsuccessful.” Dozie who said the men left with a warning to come back, wondered why the local government council would storm the office with thugs and policemen in such a manner when there was no court order served on them.