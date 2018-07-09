The Sun News
Latest
9th July 2018 - Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff
9th July 2018 - Igbo no longer second class citizens – Abaribe
9th July 2018 - Youths ban hard drugs in Ebonyi community
9th July 2018 - South East govs congratulate Ugwuanyi on Supreme Court victory
9th July 2018 - Brother, you want more wives, don’t you?
9th July 2018 - The politicianisation of Gen Buhari
9th July 2018 - Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty
9th July 2018 - Between Rwanda and Nigeria
9th July 2018 - Day US envoy tasked Nigerians to lift country through mentoring
9th July 2018 - 2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair
Home / oriental news / Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff
POLICE - THUGS - SUN - ABA

Thugs, police invade The Sun office over phantom levies, threaten to shoot staff

— 9th July 2018

Okey Sampson, Aba

Thugs numbering over 10 and accompanied by four gun-wielding policemen from the Central Police Station, Aba, last Friday, raided the Aba office of The Sun Newspaper, under the guise of collecting phantom levies for the Aba South Local Government Area, in Abia State.

This is even as the policemen that came with the thugs threatened to shoot a lady staff and broke into the office.

Some agents of the local government had last month brought some demand notices, which included that of advertisement and operational levies, among others.

According to the sales executive attached to the office, Mr. Dozie, when the demand notices were brought to the

office, the agents were told to exercise patience that The Sun, as a corporate organisation, does not default in its civic duties, but that the company would first verify the genuineness of the levies, going by what has happened in the recent past.

In the course of investigation, however, it was discovered that it was only The Sun, of all the offices of media houses operating in Aba that was served the demand notices, an extreme case of selective and vindictive taxation.

While efforts were still being made to find out from officials of the council the veracity of the levies, since they were only targeted at The Sun, the thugs and policemen stormed the Aba office last Friday in a commando manner and threatened to shoot a lady staff in the office.

In the words of Dozie: “On Friday, last week, we had barely finished distributing newspapers to vendors and came into the office to strengthen our records when some fierce-looking men came knocking on the front door of our office in a terrifying manner.

“Initially, we thought they were armed robbers, but when the lady in the office looked through the door’s protector, the policemen who accompanied them shouted at the lady that she should open the door or they would shoot her.

“With such an order, the lady ran back to the inner office for fear of being shot and it was then that the invading thugs and the policemen attempted to force open the door but were unsuccessful.”

Dozie who said the men left with a warning to come back, wondered why the local government council would storm the office with thugs and policemen in such a manner when there was no court order served on them.

It was yet to be ascertained why, of all the offices of media houses in Aba, staff of The Sun were singled out to be harassed in the guise of phantom collections, even when no court summons was served on them.

The state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, in bid to rid Abia of thugs that had dented the image of the state, banned the use of thugs in the collection of all forms of taxes and levies.

Equally banned was the use of policemen to aid thugs in the collection of levies in the state.

Meanwhile, the Civil Liberty Organisation has reacted angrily to the invasion of The Sun’s office in Aba by Aba South Local Government thugs and the police.

Dr. Charles Chinekezi, chairman of CLO in Aba, said it has become worrisome the way the council engages the thugs and policemen to collect revenue, most of which were not backed by law.

“It is on record that Okezie Ikpeazu banned the use touts to collect revenue,” he said.

“It is equally on record that the immediate past commissioner of police while he was here stopped the use of policemen to collect revenue.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAHMOOD YAKUBU - INEC CHAIRMAN - 2019 GENERAL ELECTION

2019: We’ll consolidate on 2015 gains – INEC chair

— 9th July 2018

Ismail Omipidan Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was in Lagos recently for a series of meetings, aimed at kick-starting the commission’s implementation plan for the 2019 elections. On the sideline, he responded to a few questions on the commission’s level of preparedness. Tell us the state of the collection…

  • OKECHUKWU

    Okorocha de-marketing APC – Okechukwu

    — 9th July 2018

    Onyedika Agbedo A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, has described the recently concluded national convention of the party as very successful. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), came hard on Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, declaring that he is de-marketing the party….

  • Obi Mbanuzuo - DANA AIRLINE - ACCOUNTABILITY

    Aviation agencies must show accountability with airlines’ taxes – Mbanuzuo, Dana Airline boss

    — 9th July 2018

    Louis Ibah As Accountable Manager/CEO of Dana Airline Limited, Mr. Obi Mbanuzuo bears the enormous task of ensuring the safe operation of every aircraft in the airline’s fleet and to return profit to shareholders. In this interview with Daily Sun in the airline’s head office in Lagos, Mbanuzuo highlights some of the challenges the airline…

  • N-APC - PDP MOU

    2019: R-APC perfects MoU with PDP

    — 9th July 2018

    We won’t fall for Buhari’s bait again We’re ready to welcome them back -PDP Ismail Omipidan Members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) have concluded plans to move as a group from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Daily Sun has learnt. Former secretary of the defunct Congress for…

  • PRESIDENCY MUM ON MINISTER'S ALLEGED FAKE NYSC CERTIFICATE

    Adeosun: Presidency, Senate, minister keep mum on alleged fake NYSC certificate

    — 9th July 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Presidency, Senate and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, have kept mute over allegations published by Premium Times, at the weekend, that she skipped the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and subsequently obtained a forged exemption certificate in 2009. The minister reportedly graduated from the Polytechnic of East London, in…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share