Thugs invade Niger school, attack students

From John Adams

Minna

There was pandemonium in Minna, the Niger state capital, on Friday evening when some persons suspected to be thugs attacked Army Day Secondary School students on their way back home after the closing hour.

According to an eyewitness account, the students were on their way home when the thugs waylaid them opposite the state College of Education, Minna, and unleashed terror on them. The attackers, who were brandishing dangerous weapons, left many of the innocent students seriously injured. Soon after the unprovoked onslaught, they immediately took to their heels. The victims who sustained injuries were thereafter rushed to the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Specialist Hospital, Minna, for treatment.

The action of the thugs caused commotion in the neighbouring community, as people scampered for safety, while traders hurriedly locked up their shops to avoid the looting of their wares.

No reason has yet been given as to the cause of the attack. However, Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Abubakar, who confirmed the incident, said the matter was already being investigated.