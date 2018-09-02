– The Sun News
Latest
2nd September 2018 - Thugs attack ex-SGF, Babachir’s office in Yola
2nd September 2018 - 2019: Ex-Adamawa ag. gov. joins race
2nd September 2018 - Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency
2nd September 2018 - I’m confident of picking PDP presidential ticket -Tambuwal
2nd September 2018 - South-East G-23 appeals to Ndigbo to vote Buhari in 2019
2nd September 2018 - 2019: Bafarawa vows to uphold party manifesto if…
1st September 2018 - Abacha loot belongs to Niger-Delta – Evah
1st September 2018 - Imo: Mbaise crisis festers
1st September 2018 - Tinubu should leave Buhari now – Adebanjo
1st September 2018 - Adamu hallucinating over Saraki’s seat – Rafiu Ibrahim
Home / National / Thugs attack ex-SGF, Babachir’s office in Yola
BABACHIR

Thugs attack ex-SGF, Babachir’s office in Yola

— 2nd September 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola

Three vehicles belonging to political allies of  former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, were destroyed late Saturday by suspected thugs believed to be errand boys of some politicians, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

The hoodlums were reported to have stormed the building chanting “Sai Bindow, no direct primaries in 2019,”  some eyewitnesses say.

READ ALSO: 2019: Ex-Adamawa ag. gov. joins race

One of the political associates of the former SGF said the attackers were chatting “Sai Bindow; No direct primaries in 2019” before wrecking the havoc.

The Adamawa State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh, while distancing his principal from the attack, said Governor Jibrilla Bindow did not believe in politics of thuggery, saying the act must be that of some desperate politicians attempting to overheat the polity in the state.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BABACHIR

Thugs attack ex-SGF, Babachir’s office in Yola

— 2nd September 2018

Billy Graham Abel, Yola Three vehicles belonging to political allies of  former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, were destroyed late Saturday by suspected thugs believed to be errand boys of some politicians, in Yola, the Adamawa State capital. The hoodlums were reported to have stormed the building chanting “Sai Bindow,…

  • ADAMAWA

    2019: Ex-Adamawa ag. gov. joins race

    — 2nd September 2018

    Billy Graham Abel, Yola. As political parties continue to strategise towards 2019, the Adamawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has added one more governorship aspirant to its array of gubernatorial hopefuls as the former acting governor of the state, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared to challenge Governor Jibrilla Bindow, in 2019 elections….

  • NIGERIA CHINA

    Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency

    — 2nd September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has disclosed that Nigeria and China are set to sign the National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase 11 (NICTIB 11) between Galaxy Backbone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI) at the cost of $328 million facility provided by the Chinese EXIM Bank.  Senior Special Assistant on Media and…

  • TAMBUWAL

    I’m confident of picking PDP presidential ticket -Tambuwal

    — 2nd September 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed confidence of emerging as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come October 6. Speaking to journalists, in Sokoto, at the weekend, Governor Tambuwal said he presented himself to serve Nigeria as President in order to correct obvious lapses in the…

  • SOUTH EAST

    South-East G-23 appeals to Ndigbo to vote Buhari in 2019

    — 2nd September 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The South-East  G-23 group has urged the Igbo to support the re-election of President Muhammandu Buhari in 2019  and avoid making same mistake they made in 2015. The group believed that the 2015 mistake has cost the Igbo negatively politically. Convener of South-East G-23, Johnbosco Onunkwo, spoke to journalists, on Saturday,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share