The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2018 - Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery
4th July 2018 - Boy needs N.6m for surgery
4th July 2018 - Environmental degradation torments Lagos community
4th July 2018 - Tech trends with potential danger in future
4th July 2018 - $10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC
4th July 2018 - How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama
4th July 2018 - General election, not elections
4th July 2018 - Media and development challenge in Nigeria at a time of crisis (1)
4th July 2018 - 2019 polls’ll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari
4th July 2018 - 2019: APC govt’ll make education free in Abia – Kalu
Home / Lifeline / Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery
BOY - HEART - SURGERY

Three-year-old needs N10m for heart surgery

— 4th July 2018

Nkiru Odinkemelu

Three-year-old Wilfred Chisimdiri Ugoh has been in agony since his first day on earth. The boy suffers from a congenital heart disease.

To correct this and forestall irreversible and life-threatening complications, he needs N10 million for an open heart surgery in an Indian hospital.

A sight of him immediately tells you that all is not well. He looks pale; sometimes his skin turns blue. You might see him steady a minute and the next moment he is gasping for breath.

At three, he still exhibits the features of a baby that is under a year. He can neither crawl nor stand. He cannot communicate and takes no food besides pap.

Wilfred’s troubles started when his mother, Bethel Ugoh, then a student of Ebonyi State University, started experiencing some bleeding from her first trimester. The condition kept her in and out of hospital until it resulted in a premature birth.

At five months, the little baby began to show some irregular traits, and regular visits to the hospital began. It was only in his ninth month that a cardiologist at Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abakaliki, discovered that he had a hole in the heart. And, ever since, life has not been the same for the family.

In 2016, a few weeks after Bethel joined her husband in Lagos, the baby started vomiting and his colour turned blue. He was rushed to the nearest clinic, from where he was referred to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH). From there, the boy was referred to LUTH.

“After all the tests, they frankly said they could not handle it here in Nigeria. They said we should look for money and take him abroad,” the mother said.

On January 19, 2017, a fund-raising appeal letter was issued to the family by Dr. O.J. Sokunbi of LUTH. But even that has not helped the family raise funds to address the boy’s ailment.

Before all these started, Mr. Ugoh had three shops where he sold foodstuff. But today, his business has collapsed. The baby’s mother, a graduate of accountancy education, could not secure a job due to the severity of his illness. The family has also been abandoned by family and friends, it was gathered. Getting money to buy food and medication has become a difficult task. The boy’s drugs cost N3,500 every day.

An Italy-based organisation, the Salam Centre for Cardiac Surgery, was recently in the country to do free surgical operation for cardiac patients, especially children. But the family was told, after some tests, that the boy’s case was not in its surgical criteria.

“My child is just living by God’s grace,” said Bethel. “He has gone many times, but God revived him. The pain is severe, and he does not sleep even at night. Neither do we. As a mother, I feel like taking his pains but that’s not possible.

“We are appealing to the government, corporate bodies and all good people of Nigeria to show mercy on us and this little boy. We have spent everything we have. We don’t have landed properties or any other thing to sell. Please help us to save our son’s life.”

The parents of the boy may be reached on 08032293777 and 08085853139. Donations may be sent to the Diamond Bank account name Chisimdirindu Wilfred Ugoh. The account number is 0088720161.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IBE KACHIKWU - OPEC

$10.3tr investment needed to meet global oil demand – OPEC

— 4th July 2018

As Kachikwu says Nigeria has 50-year crude deposit Uche Usim, Abuja The Oil-Producing Exporting Countries (OPEC) yesterday disclosed that a whopping $10.3 trillion investment would be required to meet the 15 million barrels per day (mb/d) projected increase in global oil demand from 94.5 mb/d in 2016 to 111.1 mb/d in 2040. This was as…

  • MACRON VISIT BOOST

    How Macron’s visit will boost security, economy – Onyeama

    — 4th July 2018

    French investment to create 150,000 jobs Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, will boost the fight against insurgency in the country and the nation’s economy. Onyeama said Macron’s visit will assist in getting greater United Nations (UN) financial involvement in the fight against…

  • APC RALLY OWERRI - IGBO PRESIDENCY

    2019 polls’ll determine Igbo presidency in 2023 – Buhari

    — 4th July 2018

    South East APC mega rally for president shakes Owerri George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said the only way the South East can realise its age-long desire of occupying the presidency is for people of the zone to massively vote for President Muhammadu Buhari…

  • BUHARI - KALU - ABIA

    2019: APC govt’ll make education free in Abia – Kalu

    — 4th July 2018

    Okey Sampson, Aba Former Abia governor and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said an elected APC government in the state, in 2019, will ensure free and compulsory education for all children. Speaking at his country home at Igbere, in Bende Local Government Area of the state, yesterday, while…

  • WIKE - TAMBUWAL

    Wike, promise keeper – Tambuwal

    — 4th July 2018

    Engenni people laud Rivers gov, allege marginalisation Tony John, Port Harcourt Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as a promise keeper, who is committed to the development of the state. Tambuwal spoke yesterday, when he commissioned the College of Medical Sciences building, at the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt,…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share