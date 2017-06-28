Three serving police officers, 1 other in Boko Haram captivity – Investigation

From: Molly Kilete. Abuja

Three serving police personnel, comprising two females, one male, as well as one retired female Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), are currently in the captivity of the Boko-Haram terrorists, Daily Sun, investigation has revealed.

They included one female from the state Criminal Investigation. department (CID) office, one female Inspector, a male personnel from Special Intelligence Bureau(SIB) and a retired female officer.

The three were part of the burial party and sympathisers accompanying the body of a deceased female police Sergeant, who until her death, served with the Criminal Investigation Department(CID), at the Borno State police command, when they were attacked by Boko-Haram terrorists along the Maiduguri/Damboa road, last week.

Leader the Boko Haram terrorists group, Abubakar Shekau had reportedly threatened to use the abductees as slaves,

Daily Sun also gathered that the police burial party had taken advantage of the escort provided by the military to convey the body of the deceased female officer who hails from Askira Uba Local Government Area of the state, when they were attacked.

Police sources told Daily Sun that the vehicle conveying the remains of the deceased officer, a pick-van and another escorting it with police personnel narrowly escaped the attack by the terrorists who struck few minutes after they drove past the point where the attack took place and got to the deceased village and perform the burial ceremony.

The source said all the personnel who went for the burial, aside from the those who were killed and injured in the attack, have since returned back to Maiduguri.

The source said that others who might have been taken captive by the terrorists comprises mostly of friends and relatives of the deceased who were being transported in a bigger truck.

Daily Sun also gathered that even though the identity of the missing personnel have not been made public, their family members were already aware of their abduction.

The source, who did not want to be mentioned in print, said that the officers who all served at the state police command were discovered to have been abducted after they failed to show up in their respective offices after the burial and attack by the terrorists.

The source, who also refused to speak on weather or not the police would go into negotiation with the terrorists to free the abducted personnel, said the issue of negotiation lies purely on the shoulders of the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Only on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, had told Daily Sun in an interview that no police personnel was in the captivity of the Boko Haram terrorists group.