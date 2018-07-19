– The Sun News
Police confirm 3 dead in fresh Zamfara village attack

— 19th July 2018

Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killings of three people in a fresh attack by bandits in Sikida and Gyaddu villages in Maradun Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by the command’s spokesman, Mohammed Shehu, said joint police and military teams responded swiftly to the distress call; and, on arrival, the bandits fled, having killed three persons.

READ ALSO: Zamfara killings: It’s unfortunate we’ve Gov Yari in office – Senator Marafa

Shehu added that the command also foiled bandits’ attack on Dangebe Village in Zurmi Local Government.

“Today July 17, 2018, at about 08:30hrs, a gang of armed bandits/cattle rustlers went to the above named community, with intend to attack and rustle cows from the villagers.The tactical teams of the command engaged the bandits in a gun battle, which forced them to beat a retreat to the forest with possible gun wounds,” he said.

The PPRO said 171 cows were recovered during the operation.

“The entire axis has been subjected to coordinated bush combing to enable the arrest of the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said.

