Three Nigerian players sign new contracts with Arsenal

English Premier League club Arsenal have confirmed via their official website that three players of Nigerian descent have penned new contracts with the club ahead of the 2018-2019 season.

Earlier this month, the Premier League announced that England youth international Tolaji Bola has been offered a fresh deal, now, the Gunners have confirmed that the left-back has put pen to paper on a new contract. Born September 5, 2001, versatile winger Bukayo Saka is among the 2018-2019 new scholars and will be fully promoted to the U18 squad next season.

He was an important member of the England U17 squad that reached the semifinals of the 2018 European U17 Championship, starting and finishing all the five matches the Young Lions contested in the competition.