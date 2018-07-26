Three months after cultists’ attacks in Bayelsa no justice yet for teenage victim

For three months, the Bayelsa State Police Command has not been able to bring to book the cultists that attacked Lillian.

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Three months after she was attacked by some female cultists at Otuoke in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, 16-year-old Lillian Friday is yet to get justice.

For three months, the Bayelsa State Police Command has not been able to bring to book the cultists that attacked Lillian. Worse still, Lillian and her family have been left to carry their own cross in raising funds for a surgery to repair the eye that was damaged by the attackers.

It all began on April 26, 2018, when Lillian, a student of Community Secondary School, Otuoke/Otuaba, was beaten and battered as a result of her refusal to join a female cult group.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Police hunt female cult gang members who blinded student

She had woken up that fateful day believing that, with her refusal to be pressured to join a cult group in the community, she would be left alone to face her studies. But she was wrong. Her attackers, members of a dreaded female cult group in the community, were only waiting for a good opportunity to ambush her.

She narrated her story to Daily Sun: “When we resumed school as SS2 students, one Josephine came to meet me, that I should join their cult group. That was the beginning of daily harassment from them. Sometimes, to avoid their problem, I would not go to school and stay with my mum. The harassment continued outside the school, as they accosted me anytime I was coming from choir practice. There was a day they attacked me on the bridge and whenever I visited my aunt at Otuaba community. On another day, I was going on an errand when one of them called me but I refused to answer because I had nothing to do with them. They now said they would deal with me since I had refused to answer them. But I insisted that I had nothing to do with them.