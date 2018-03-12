The Sun News
Latest
12th March 2018 - Three honours for Kia at ‘2018 iF design Awards’
12th March 2018 - Queen Sommy 09026348832
12th March 2018 - Bank staff fraud rose by N12.01bn in 2017 –NDIC
12th March 2018 - Russia 2018: My fears for Super Eagles –Akinwunmi
12th March 2018 - Enyeama escapes death in France
12th March 2018 - I look forward to more goals –Iheanacho
12th March 2018 - Zimbabwe, South Africa Spring: Sit-tight presidents to blame for use of force to sack govts in Africa –Akinterinwa
12th March 2018 - Pathetic: Lagos task force men arrest, jail 80-year-old man for no just cause
12th March 2018 - Foundation doles out N50m interest-free loan to Enugu communities
12th March 2018 - Igbo 2019: Which way to go?
Home / Business / Three honours for Kia at ‘2018 iF design Awards’

Three honours for Kia at ‘2018 iF design Awards’

— 12th March 2018

Kia Motors has won three prestigious 2018 ‘iF design’ Awards, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for striking car design. The new Kia Stinger fastback sports sedan, Stonic compact crossover and Picanto city car were each awarded prizes in the ‘Product Design’ category.

 2018 marks the second consecutive year in which Kia has won three iF awards, and the ninth consecutive year the company has received an iF award. This latest hat-trick of awards brings the manufacturer’s total number of iF design prizes to 15.

 The Stinger, designed at Kia’s European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany, marries classic gran turismo design with a spacious and cosseting interior. Taking inspiration from the grand tourers of the 1970s, the Stinger features elegant fastback proportions and a muscular ‘coke bottle’ shape down its flanks, highlighting its rear-wheel biased power delivery.

 Also designed in Frankfurt, the Stonic, Kia’s debut compact crossover, offers a striking and bold exterior design, combined with an elevated seating position and practical SUV format. It is the most customisable Kia ever made, offering buyers a wide choice of two-tone paint combinations and interior colours.

 The third-generation of the Kia Picanto – Kia’s smallest car – brings a youthful and energetic character to the A-segment. It boasts a distinctive new design and a high-quality, high-tech cabin, with huge potential for customisation. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto’s intelligent design makes it one of the most spacious cars in its class.

iF design Award 2018: 6,400 submissions from 54 countries

Since it was launched in 1953, the iF design Award has become one of the world’s most important prizes for excellence in design. The award has its origins in the ‘Formgerechte Industrieerzeugnisse’ (Good Industrial Design) product shows initiated by the Hannover Messe, and is now one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2018, companies from 54 countries submitted 6,402 products to be judged by an independent international jury of 63 design experts.

iF design awards are presented across seven categories: Product, Packaging, Communication, Service Design / UX, Architecture, Interior Design, and Professional Concept. Kia’s new models have been honoured in the Product Design category.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Three honours for Kia at ‘2018 iF design Awards’

— 12th March 2018

Kia Motors has won three prestigious 2018 ‘iF design’ Awards, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for striking car design. The new Kia Stinger fastback sports sedan, Stonic compact crossover and Picanto city car were each awarded prizes in the ‘Product Design’ category.  2018 marks the second consecutive year in which Kia has won three iF awards,…

  • Bank staff fraud rose by N12.01bn in 2017 –NDIC

    — 12th March 2018

    •Begins probe of forgeries, others The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said the number of fraud cases attributed to internal abuse by staff of banks increased from 231 in 2016 to 320 in 2017. Head, Communications and Public Affairs of NDIC, Mohammed Ibrahim, said in a statement in Abuja, yesterday that the figure was…

  • Plateau: Police arrest herdsman for alleged killing of 16 persons

    — 12th March 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Police Command has arrested a herdsman, Muhammadu Musa Bimini, in connection with a bloody attack that claimed 16 persons in Daffo district of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. He was caught in possession of a military AK-47 rifle. The Plateau State Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Marthias Terna,…

  • Communal clash claims 11 in Cross River

    — 12th March 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Eleven persons have been reportedly killed in a communal clash between Okwabang and Beebo communities of Boki East, in Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State. While two persons were killed on Friday, one each from both communities, nine Okuabang natives were hacked to death yesterday morning by Beebo guerrillas. Okwabang…

  • Beer, cigarettes to cost more

    — 12th March 2018

    …Buhari approves new excise duty Uche Usim, Abuja Consumers of alcoholic beverages and tobacco are soon to pay more as President Muhammadu Buhari at the weekend approved an amendment to the excise duty rates with effect from Monday, June 4, 2018. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who made this known yesterday in Abuja, stated…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share