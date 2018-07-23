3 detained for providing information to police

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A middle-aged man, Austin Onodaro and two others identified as Ugochukwu Igbo and David Magini have allegedly be detained at the ‘C’ Division of the Delta State Police Command.

They were allegedly clamped into detention cell, last Friday, when they lodged a report at the police station about a corpse that was found at the business premises of Mr. Onodaro located along Cable Road, Asaba, Delta State.

Investigation revealed that Onodaro, who lives far from his business premises was alerted earlier on the fateful day that a corpse of an unidentified man was around his business premises.

After confirming the presence of the corpse, Onodaro was said to have rushed to the police station in company of the other two men to report that matter.

Onodaro was, however, made to write a statement under caution, after operatives had allegedly made him to cough out N10,000 to purchase fuel for vehicle to enable the police evacuate the corpse.

Efforts to secure their bail as at Friday proved abortive, as Onodaro, said to be hypertensive had to rely on his wife for his medication while in detention during the weekend.

Although, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustafa and the public relations officer, Andrew Aniamaka could not be reached, sources close to the management team of the command confirmed the development.