– The Sun News
Latest
23rd July 2018 - 3 detained for providing information to police
23rd July 2018 - IPOB demands release of Dasuki, El-Zakzaky
23rd July 2018 - Alleged N630m loan: School asks court to order bank to unseal its premises
23rd July 2018 - Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner
23rd July 2018 - 41 prison inmates regain freedom in Ebonyi
23rd July 2018 - Do I look like I’m losing sleep? Oshiomhole asks PDP
23rd July 2018 - Oshiomhole to Ngige: Inaugurate boards or be suspended from the party
23rd July 2018 - GOC cautions security operatives on inter-service rivalry
23rd July 2018 - Sokoto Islamiyah School graduates 21 on Qur’an memorisation
23rd July 2018 - BREAKING: Suicide bomber kills 7 in Borno town
Home / National / 3 detained for providing information to police
POLICE

3 detained for providing information to police

— 23rd July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba
A middle-aged man, Austin Onodaro and two others identified as Ugochukwu Igbo and David Magini have allegedly be detained at the ‘C’ Division of the Delta State Police Command.
They were allegedly clamped into detention cell, last Friday, when they lodged a report at the police station about a corpse that was found at the business premises of Mr. Onodaro located along Cable Road, Asaba, Delta State.
Investigation revealed that Onodaro, who lives far from his business premises was alerted earlier on the fateful day that a corpse of an unidentified man was around his business premises.
After confirming the presence of the corpse, Onodaro was said to have rushed to the police station in company of the other two men to report that matter.
Onodaro was, however, made to write a statement under caution, after operatives had allegedly made him to cough out N10,000 to purchase fuel for vehicle to enable the police evacuate the corpse.
Efforts to secure their bail as at Friday proved abortive, as Onodaro, said to be hypertensive had to rely on his wife for his medication while in detention during the weekend.
Although, the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Mustafa and the public relations officer, Andrew Aniamaka could not be reached, sources close to the management team of the command confirmed the development.
According to the sources, Onodaro and others were detained to assist operatives in attempting to unravel the circumstances surrounding the mystery corpse, adding that the Commissioner of Police has already handed down a marching order to the homicide department to expedite investigation.
But neighbors in the area where the corpse was discovered frowned at the action of police, saying that it will discourage people from coming forward to volunteer information.
John Isimeh, a resident in the area said: “Onodaro is well known in this area as a gentleman. When the corpse was discovered, he was alerted and he quickly came down to this place.
“He went in company of the other two men to inform the police of the development and we were surprised when we were told that they were detained.
“With what has just happened to Onodaro, who do you think would volunteer information to the police? Do you think I would volunteer to help an accident victim along the road? Of course it is not possible.”
As at the time of filing nobody has come forward to make any complaint of any missing person. There was, however, speculation that the corpse was that of a lunatic, which was yet to be verified.
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

POLICE

3 detained for providing information to police

— 23rd July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba A middle-aged man, Austin Onodaro and two others identified as Ugochukwu Igbo and David Magini have allegedly be detained at the ‘C’ Division of the Delta State Police Command. They were allegedly clamped into detention cell, last Friday, when they lodged a report at the police station about a corpse that was…

  • IPOB

    IPOB demands release of Dasuki, El-Zakzaky

    — 23rd July 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on International Criminal Court (ICC), in the Hague, to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari to obey court judgements and orders by releasing the former National Security Adviser (NSA) Col. Sambo Dasuki and Sheikh El-Zakzaky who were granted bail by different courts but refused…

  • COURT

    Alleged N630m loan: School asks court to order bank to unseal its premises

    — 23rd July 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja A private school in Abuja, WhitePlains British School, has asked the Federal High Court to  stop First Bank of Nigeria limited from taking over the administration of the school. In addition, the school was pressing for an order directing the bank to remove all the fences it had raised blocking all gates…

  • NAVY

    Navy hands over damaged suspected vessel to owner

    — 23rd July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Nigerian Navy said it has handed over a suspected illicit vessel back to its owner without conclusion of investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Acting Commanding Officer, Forward Operating Base, Bonny, Commodore Ibrahim Gwaska, told newsmen on Sunday, during handover of the damaged vessel, MV OGO OLUWA,…

  • INMATES

    41 prison inmates regain freedom in Ebonyi

    — 23rd July 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki No fewer than 41 inmates serving various jail terms in Afikpo and Abakaliki prisons, in Ebonyi State, have been granted freedom by the Chief Judge of the state, Hon. Justice Alloy Nwankwo, during his jail delivery exercise. Of the figure, 24 were discharged, while 17 were granted bail. Among those discharged were…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share