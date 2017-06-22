Threat to life: Ikpeazu petitions igp over Nwosu’s allegations

From Okey Sampson, Aba

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to thoroughly investigate the allegations of one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirants in the December 14 primaries, Chief Friday Nwosu, bordering on threats to his life.

In a press release signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Enyinnaya Appolos, Governor Ikpeazu was not happy at what he described the “penchant for unnecessary and frivolous assertions without proof by politicians to curry attention” and demanded full scale investigation into Nwosu’s allegations.

Nwosu had in a petition to the Inspector General of Police accused Governor Ikpeazu, Senator Theodore Orji, Hon. Chinedum Orji and one Ekpe Ekpe of planning to assassinate him.

However, Governor Ikpeazu, in a petition to the IGP through the the Abia State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Umeh Kalu, SAN, stated in part: “The said petition (by Nwosu) contains weighty criminal allegations that are capable of truncating the enduring peace in Abia State and should be investigated to ascertain the veracity of the allegations.

“The truthfulness or falsity of Nwosu’s grave allegations has its consequences in our criminal legal system, for those who plot to kill another as well as those who offer false information to the police are culpable of known offences.”