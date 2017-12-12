The Sun News
Home / National / Threat to dethrone me is affront on Ibadan people – Oba Adetunji

Threat to dethrone me is affront on Ibadan people – Oba Adetunji

— 12th December 2017

From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunhji (Aje Ogungunniso I), has described the purported threat by 21 new Ibadan kings to recommend him for removal as ‘an affront to the people of Ibadan and an end-of-year entertainment’.

The monarch said this in his reaction to the 21-day ultimatum given to him by the Ibadan Oba-in-Council, where he was asked to reconcile his activities with the provisions of the Olubadan Chieftaincy Review, otherwise they would pass vote of no confidence  on him, and subsequently recommend him for deposition.

But Olubadan, who said the so-called Oba-in-Council was unknown to the Oyo State Chieftaincy Laws, wondered how a group of educated individuals, such as the embattled ‘high chiefs’ could resort to illegality by commenting on a matter before the court.

Hearing continues, on Wednesday, December 13, at the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, in a suit filed by the Olubadan against the Oyo State Government on the recent review of the 1959 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration carried out by the state government.

