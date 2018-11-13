During our primary school days, there was always a day set aside for the release of the results of our promotion examinations. We often awaited the arrival of that day with bated breath. That day held your future in its womb. If you scaled through the examination you would go to the next class and escape being flogged by your father or being ridiculed by your mates. If you failed you would repeat the class and stood the chance of being treated disrespectfully by the new pupils who have come to meet you in the same class that you were the year before. Failure means that you were not brilliant or attentive or you were plain unserious with your studies and therefore undeserving of any modicum of respect from your fellow students. Your self-confidence simply sank into the abyss.

READ ALSO: Breaking loose from the torment of fear

The release of the results of the primaries of the various parties last week by INEC was much like our primary school examination results. INEC did what it said it would do. Some people smiled and popped champagne while others cried or frowned and promised their parties or the apparatchiks the quick delivery of hell to them. The ruling party, APC, was the most affected by the release due to the extremely contentious and controversial conduct of its primaries in various states of the federation. Those who are disadvantaged by the release have responded with charmless bitterness and theatrical bitchiness. In particular, the Governors of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu, Ogun Senator Ibikunle Amosun and that of Imo, Mr. Rochas Okorocha have been hard hit by the failure of their party to accept their anointed candidates for the various offices. The crisis in the party seemed foretold a long time ago because the party’s decision to conduct the primaries with three different methods had the grains of conflict and discrimination right from day one. In some states, the party preferred indirect primaries, in others direct primaries while yet a third method, consensus, was on the cards also. So who chose which method to use in which state? Was it the leaders at the party headquarters or in the states or most influential members of the party? This inconsistency led to obvious preferential treatment given to some persons considered to be the main pillars of the party. This led also to the mounting of parallel primaries in various states and endless court battles in others. Perhaps these brutal battles were inevitable because the APC is the ruling party with all the accoutrements of incumbency so the stakes were higher, much higher than in the other parties. But the fact that the second term Governors needed to anoint their successors, as is the custom in these parts, contributed to the conflict once their choices ran counter to those of the big wigs in the party. That obviously may have been what put a spanner in the works in Ogun and Imo States, a situation that made the two governors, Amosun and Okorocha not just angry but livid and hopping mad. Mr. Amosun accused the party chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, of double standard. He alluded to the fact that the National Working Committee of the Party accepted the result of the Lagos Governorship primary which was conducted under the supervision of the State Executive Committee despite the brazen abuse of the process. It refused to allow a similar exercise in Ogun State. Mr. Oshiomhole is yet to respond to this charge of double standard. Perhaps as does happen in politics which is regarded as a game of the possible, Mr. Oshiomhole must have felt that he had to, for example, bow to the wishes of the big masquerades in Lagos, Rivers and other places of exceptional interest to the party. This, he thought, would guarantee for him continued support on the extremely difficult task he has been saddled with. But the Cliffhanger theorem came into play: “Each problem solved introduces a new unsolved problem.” In politics you can please some, you cannot please all. Those you have pleased will go home happy while those you have failed to please may not simply sneak away and go and cower in a corner. If they feel hurt unjustly they will seek revenge. It is possible as has been alleged that some of those who are up in arms against Oshiomhole are in league with those who were pushing for the elongation of Chief John Odigie Oyegun’s term as Party Chairman. They may not have forgiven or forgotten that their man lost the plum job to Osh- iomhole and if Oshiomhole’s pound of flesh is available they can take it with or without spilling his blood. But how can they accomplish it without spilling his blood?