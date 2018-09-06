Threat to Nigeria’s development: The 3 Rs

I have often written about Nigeria’s issues, which we can all agree are numerous. Over time, I have come to realise that there are three R’s at the root of majority of our problems. So, in today’s article, I want to discuss the Three R’s that are threatening the development and the existence of Nigeria, namely, Resource Control, Religion and Restructuring.

I will be discussing these topics in a way that relates to the Nigerian narrative. I have always maintained that, for us to succeed in the future, we need to go back to the past and examine where we got it wrong so that we don’t repeat the same mistakes in the future. Let’s start with RESOURCE CONTROL.

We cannot talk about resource control without mentioning how this particular subject was partly responsible for the civil war of 1967 till 1970, lasting three years. Resource control put a halt to the mediation that attempted to prevent an all-out civil war. This mediation attempt is popularly known as the Aburi Accord and was held between January 4 and 5, 1967, in Aburi, Ghana.

At the time the accord was reached, the Federal Government realised that the agreement would not favour the nation as a whole. The Aburi Accord was based or structured on a loose federation giving more power to the regions. Seeing as the Federal Government would have had little control over the major resources of the nation if the accord was followed to the letter, the Gen. Yakubu Gowon-led military administration decided not to accommodate the accord, if it meant relinquishing autonomous control of the resources it had begun to develop a taste for. Instead, it was re-interpreted to suit their purposes.

Following the re-evaluation of the accord, a major part of the entire eastern region of Nigerian (which was later known as Biafra) objected strongly to the Federal Government’s interpretation of the accord.

Resource control led to the origin of what we know describe as insurgency, particularly in the Niger Delta. Let us keep in mind that the whole of Eastern Nigeria that was to become Biafra was where most of the crude oil of the country was located and still is located. If Biafra had succeeded in occupying (the then) Bendel the way it was intended, the entire oil resources of the country would have been under the control of a foreign land. Foreign because the secession that Biafrans were fighting for, if gotten, would have meant they would no longer be a part of Nigeria. Nigeria would then have little or no oil to call its own.

The civil war might have ended but the issue of resource control have not been addressed and many of the problems that followed the exploration of oil, like the pollution of rivers and water bodies, negative health implications, unemployment and crimes such as robbery and kidnapping are still with us today.