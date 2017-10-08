The Sun News
Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York

Thousands of Nigerians gather for Independence Parade in New York

— 8th October 2017

Tens of thousands of Nigerians from all over the U.S. and beyond on Saturday converged on New York for the annual Nigerian Independence Day Parade and Festival.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which is the largest gathering of Nigerians outside of the homeland, also marked Nigeria’s 57th independence anniversary.

The Parade Route, which began at Second Avenue on E. 54th Street, ended at E. 44th Street at Nigeria House, New York.

Among the several Nigerian groups that actively participated were the Igbo Organisation, USA, Faith-based organisations, Nigerian Nurses Association of USA, Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians and cultural troupes.

State associations in the U.S. were also represented, while several decorated carnival floats and green-white-green flags and costumes added colour to the event.

Nationals of several countries also joined in the parade with Ghanaian contingent having their carnival float.

Personnel of the New York Police Department shut down half of the Second Avenue from 54th Street to 44th Street to motorists for the Parade by the various groups.

The Cherubim and Seraphim Churches in USA ws adjudged with having the best Parade Float while the Nigerian Nurses Association won the second position and the ATiDE group came third.

The Parade was followed by the Independence Day Festival at Dag Hammarskjold Plaza near the UN Headquarters.

The whole of 47th Street on First and Second Avenues were blocked by Nigerians and spectators from other countries at the event.

Known as the largest celebration of Nigeria outside the homeland, the 26th annual Nigerian Independence Day Parade celebrated the very best of Nigeria’s food, music and people.

Thousands of Nigerian youths also had the best of time as they had a good and enjoyable time singing and dancing to Nigerian music.

The event also showcased Nigeria’s unique culture and promoted the positive image of Nigeria to the rest of the world as several onlookers joined in dancing to the Nigerian music.

There was also celebration of Nigerian music, food as participants of all ages wore their favourite cultural attires.

The spectators also danced, sang and celebrated the night away as Nigerian DJs were on-hand spinning the most popular Nigerian and African  hits.

The event coincided with the New York African Restaurant Week, featuring more than 25 restaurants and food vendors representing cuisines from various parts of Africa.

There were also several exhibitors and vendors across fashion, arts, culture, and community organisations.

(Source: NAN)

 

