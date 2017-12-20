Thousands of applicants write teaching aptitude test in Kaduna

From: Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the decision of Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State to disengage about 22,000 primary school teachers who allegedly failed the primary four competency test from the state’s employment, thousands of applicants jostling for the 25,000 replacement, on Wednesday, sat for the aptitude test.

The applicants, who were expected to write the test in 130 centres spread across the 23 local government areas of the state, however, experienced a little delay before the arrival of test materials.

The materials arrived at test centres about 12 noon as against the planned 8:00a.m.

In a telephone call, an applicant who wrote the test at a centre in Zango Kattaf Local Government Area of the state claimed that many centres in his area started earlier and had since finished writing the test as at time of fling this report.

The test is being conducted by the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB).

At different centres monitored by Daily Sun, applicants were seen being despatched to their classes and getting ready to start. Things were more orderly at some of the centres visited.