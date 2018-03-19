The Sun News
Latest
19th March 2018 - Those who gave us Buhari must seek God’s forgiveness, Fayose
19th March 2018 - CNN’s Nima Elbagir keynote speaker at African Women in the Media conference
19th March 2018 - Inspectors analyse toxin used on Russian spy, EU backs Britain
19th March 2018 - U.S.: Latest bomb in Austin would’ve been hard to see – Agent
19th March 2018 - 54 graduates bag First Class at UNIZIK
19th March 2018 - AGAP won’t merge with any political party, says BOT chair
19th March 2018 - Buhari tasks Nigerians on road usage
19th March 2018 - Wike has changed riverine/upland dichotomy in Rivers – PDP
19th March 2018 - Kwara Fire Service records 100 incidents, saves 28 lives in 2017
19th March 2018 - Northern CAN seeks urgent step to halt herdsmen killings
Home / National / Those who gave us Buhari must seek God’s forgiveness, Fayose

Those who gave us Buhari must seek God’s forgiveness, Fayose

— 19th March 2018

Wole Balogun, AdoEkiiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged politicians that packaged President Muhammadu Buhari in such a way that Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for him to seek God’s forgiveness for the current hardship in the country.

He lamented that Nigeria’s economy had become worse under the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, which he said had no solution to the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

The governor spoke on Monday at a meeting of the Osoko Mass Movement, a Pro-Fayose political platform, attended by representatives of labour unions, civil servants and public institutions in the state.

Fayose said, “People that voted Buhari must seek repentance. People thought he was coming to make a difference but he has caused more economic hardship. We are being ruled by fiat. Unemployment is second to none. The Transparency International said corruption had become worse among Nigerians.”

The governor urged the people to vote for a well educated candidate in the election and not to sell their votes.

He said his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, is the most read and suitably qualified aspirant to rule the state.

“If you say I’m not educated now I have presented a professor. We are not supposed to retrogress, we should progress. A professor is higher than doctor and supervises him. By all standard I’m presenting the most suitably qualified aspirant.

“Our interest was somewhere else but his name kept reappearing. Ekiti needs continuity, I have put in my best in the circumstance and I know he will do it better.”

Fayose said the APC government have not benefitted the Ekiti people in anyway despite having a former governor of the state, Kayode Fayemi, as the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

He said, “There are many mineral deposits in Ekiti which have been left untapped despite our son being the Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

“Buhari spent N40b searching for crude oil in the North; where is Fayemi looking?

The state Chairman of OMM, Akinleye Olatunji, pointed out that the opposition was relying on rigging and military to win the election. “They are relyong on rigging and military; they are not mobilising.

“Security agencies can’t do anything to us the best man for Ekiti is Eleka; a gentleman to the core. Our voter card is our weapon to vote against APC.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Those who gave us Buhari must seek God’s forgiveness, Fayose

— 19th March 2018

Wole Balogun, AdoEkiiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has urged politicians that packaged President Muhammadu Buhari in such a way that Nigerians voted overwhelmingly for him to seek God’s forgiveness for the current hardship in the country. He lamented that Nigeria’s economy had become worse under the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government, which he said…

  • 54 graduates bag First Class at UNIZIK

    — 19th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka and Aloysius Attah Onitsha A total of 54 students graduated with   first class degree certificates in the 2016/2017 academic session of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State. Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Joseph Eberendu Ahaneku, made the disclosure, on Monday, in his office during the press conference to herald activities…

  • AGAP won’t merge with any political party, says BOT chair

    — 19th March 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Grand Alliance Party (AGAP), Chief Godwin Abba Okeke, has debunked reports that the party was pushing for a merger with one of the major political parties in the country. Okeke who spoke after a stakeholders meeting, in Abuja, on the hindsight of unconfirmed reports…

  • Buhari tasks Nigerians on road usage

    — 19th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, charged Nigerians to change their ways in the usage of the nation’s road infrastructure. President Buhari made the call during a one-day public enlightenment  programme on the developments in the road sector organised by the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, in Abuja. The President said the…

  • Wike has changed riverine/upland dichotomy in Rivers – PDP

    — 19th March 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Governor Nyesom Wike has changed the aged-long riverine/upland dichotomy, which hindered development. Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Samuel Nwanosike, stated this, on Monday, at the official reception of defected members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share