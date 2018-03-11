The Sun News
Latest
11th March 2018 - Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh
11th March 2018 - U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Nigeria Monday
11th March 2018 - China’s parliament abolishes presidential term limits
11th March 2018 - Ex-Generals Regroup For 2019 Battle – Mohammed Abdulrahman, ACF NEC Member
11th March 2018 - Obasanjo visits Benue, describes killings as shocking, senseless
11th March 2018 - Ahiara Catholic Diocese crisis ends
11th March 2018 - No governor can hijack PDP structure – Wike
11th March 2018 - 2019: We’ll give Buhari 90% votes – Masari
11th March 2018 - LIZZY 08081134865
11th March 2018 - Ekweremadu: Steer clear of politics, PDP cautions military
Home / Cover / National / Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh

Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh

— 11th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier-General Paul Tarela Boroh (retd), has said those calling for his sack are those no longer benefiting from the system to the detriment of those the programme is meant for.

He said this at the weekend while fielding questions from State House correspondents in Abuja.

Some ex-agitators recently called for his sack, accusing him of mortgaging their future.

Some of the ex-agitators, who protested at Opokuma Junction axis of East-West Road and Igbogene gateway, in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, alleged that the programme has been hijacked by northerners, citing a lack of consultation, nonperformance and diversion of funds meant for the implementation of the programme by officials.

But Boroh said, “I want to let you know that what is happening in the Amnesty Programme is no more business as usual – that is the bottom line of all that is happening. The programme actually is a security programme that has to do with critical stakeholders who drive the process. I’m only there to supervise what they are doing so that we can achieve the aim for which the programme was established, to ensure youth restiveness is not allowed and ensure peace and stability of the Niger Delta region.”

According to him, the Federal Government has so far offered employment to 350 ex-agitators from the Niger Delta region, who have since graduated from various tertiary institutions across the world.

He added that the 350 graduates were among the about 30,000 ex-agitators sponsored for various studies abroad by the amnesty office.

Boroh added that the affected ex-agitators had already been posted to various federal ministries awaiting approval of the 2018 appropriation bill by the National Assembly.

“The Federal Government ensured that about 350 of them have been employed in the various ministries in the country.

“We are only waiting for appropriation so that once they report to their various ministries they will start earning their salaries.”

The presidential aide described as untrue and false reports that some of the ex-agitators studying abroad had been abandoned following the failure of the amnesty office to pay their school fees and allowances.

“I will never allow any of my children schooling outside this country under government (sponsorship) to suffer.

“So as we speak 96 per cent of those on off-shore scholarship have graduated and returned home.

“I have only a few, in fact not more than 10,000 of them left in the entire globe where they have been schooling in the US, UK, Asian countries and South Africa – they have graduated and have come home.

“The ones that refused to graduate and are trying to make life unbearable for themselves is their own cup of tea.

“The Federal Government is not responsible for them anymore,” Boroh said.

No date has been fixed for the collapse of the amnesty programme, according to Boroh, adding that his office was in the process of achieving sustainable reintegration of the ex-agitators in the programme.

His task is to continue to ensure peace and stability in the Niger Delta region, he said.

“We have achieved 96 per cent. We have only few left, from the 30,000, we have a balance of about 10,000 left that need to be reintegrated and we are looking at Mr. President’s vision of alternatives to our oil in reintegrating our youths, that has to do with agriculture and that is the focus of the programme now. We are focusing on agriculture as a way of life for the youth in the Niger Delta region.

“We have gone so far that most of the youths have also bought into the idea and initiative; as a way of creating job opportunities, as a way to ensure food security in the region and, again, to develop their financial positions as they sell their farm products,” Boroh explained.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Those calling for my sack want business as usual – Niger Delta adviser Boroh

— 11th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brigadier-General Paul Tarela Boroh (retd), has said those calling for his sack are those no longer benefiting from the system to the detriment of those the programme is meant for. He said this at the weekend…

  • U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson arrives in Nigeria Monday

    — 11th March 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus United States Secretary of State Rex  Tillerson will on Monday, March 12, 2018 arrive Abuja as part of his ongoing tour of some African countries. Tillerson will arrive at the Nnamdi  Azikiwe International Airport where he will be received by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olukunle Bamgbose. Tillerson’s visit, according…

  • Ex-Generals Regroup For 2019 Battle – Mohammed Abdulrahman, ACF NEC Member

    — 11th March 2018

    Kenny Ashaka A National Executive Committee, NEC, member of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman has disclosed that some ex-military officers and politicians are reforming the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP, into an organized and effective political force ahead of the 2019 elections. Mohammed, a former political secretary of the Northern socio-cultural group,…

  • Obasanjo visits Benue, describes killings as shocking, senseless

    — 11th March 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed sadness over the gruesome murder of Benue people in their homes by Fulani herdsmen, describing the development as shocking and senseless.   Obasanjo, who was received at the Makurdi Airport by Governor Samuel Ortom and members of his cabinet yesterday morning, was led straight to the…

  • Ahiara Catholic Diocese crisis ends

    — 11th March 2018

    As Bishop Ugorgi celebrates first mass George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The atmosphere was electrifying as the laity, priests, religious and traditional rulers thronged the Mater Dei Ecclesia Cathedral of the Catholic Diocese of Ahiara, yesterday, to attend the first mass to be celebrated at the cathedral in six years following the protracted crisis that ensued over…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share