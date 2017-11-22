The Sun News
Latest
22nd November 2017 - This type of alcohol makes you feel sexy, according to Science
22nd November 2017 - Nwobodo sad over Ekwueme’s death
22nd November 2017 - Mubi blast : Gov. Bindow urges residents to be security-conscious
22nd November 2017 - How different types of alcohol affect your mood
22nd November 2017 - Ogun calls on industries to engage govt. approved waste vendors
22nd November 2017 - BREAKING: FEC observes minute silence for Ekwueme 
22nd November 2017 - Ekpeyong: Senate to investigate DSS, EFCC face-off
22nd November 2017 - AU welcomes Mugabe resignation
22nd November 2017 - Lebanon’s Hariri to hold off resignation as PM
22nd November 2017 - Banky W, wife wed weekend in South Africa
Home / National / This type of alcohol makes you feel sexy, according to Science

This type of alcohol makes you feel sexy, according to Science

— 22nd November 2017

If you’re trying to wind down after a long day, wine may help you relax, a new study suggests. But if you’re more in the mood to feel sexy and confident, order spirits instead.

A group of researchers in the U.K. set out to determine whether different types of alcohol prompt different emotional responses among drinkers. They used data from almost 30,000 people who responded to the Global Drug Survey, a yearly international poll about drug and alcohol habits around the world, and published their results in theBritish Medical Journal.

Spirits — like vodka, gin, whiskey and other hard alcohols — were linked to a range of strong feelings. They were most likely bring up negative feelings, such as aggression (in 30% of people), restlessness (28%) and tearfulness (22%). But they were also most likely to spur some positive emotions, including feeling energized (58%), confident (59%) and sexy (42%).

People who drank red wine and beer, on the other hand, were more likely to report feeling relaxed. Almost 53% of people said they felt relaxed after drinking wine, and almost 50% did after having beer. Red wine, more than white wine or any other type of alcohol, was most commonly associated with fatigue, making 60% of drinkers feel tired.

The drinks may be linked to different emotions because of variations in alcohol percentages, ingredients and the amounts typically consumed, the researchers speculate. Advertising and cultural implications related to the beverages may also play a role.

All of the emotions studied were more commonly reported among female drinkers than male drinkers, except for aggression. People ages 18 to 24 and those who drank heavily also reported more emotions, both positive and negative, after consuming alcohol. The responses also varied somewhat by geographic area and socioeconomic status.

The findings also suggest that, whether they realize it or not, people may be choosing their drinks based on their emotional state or how they expect a certain beverage to make them feel.

“These findings suggest that individuals inadvertently select drinks which are known to elicit negative emotions because they crave the positive emotions that go with them and link with existing evidence that those dependent on alcohol drink alcohol as a coping mechanism rather than drinking for pleasure,” the authors write in the paper. (TIME)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

This type of alcohol makes you feel sexy, according to Science

— 22nd November 2017

If you’re trying to wind down after a long day, wine may help you relax, a new study suggests. But if you’re more in the mood to feel sexy and confident, order spirits instead. A group of researchers in the U.K. set out to determine whether different types of alcohol prompt different emotional responses among…

  • Nwobodo sad over Ekwueme’s death

    — 22nd November 2017

    From: Chidi Nnadi, Enugu Former Governor of old Anambra State, Chief Jim Nwobodo, said that he has been saddenedbythe news of the death of Dr. Alex Ekwueme. Nwobodo who made this known in his tribute issued in Enugu recalled that himself and the late former vice president were key political  players in the Second Republic. His words: “We…

  • Mubi blast : Gov. Bindow urges residents to be security-conscious

    — 22nd November 2017

    Governor Mohammed Bindow of Adamawa State, on Wednesday, urged residents of the state to be more security conscious to avert further suicide attacks. Bindow made the call when he visited victims of the Mubi bomb blast at the Federal Medical Centre, Yola. He announced that he would hold a Security Council meeting in order to…

  • How different types of alcohol affect your mood

    — 22nd November 2017

    If you feel relaxed after a beer, but aggressive after some whiskey on the rocks, you’re not alone. A new study found that certain alcoholic drinks are associated with particular moods more than others. For instance, spirits are more often associated with negative moods, while wines and beer often elicit positive responses, according to the study which…

  • Ogun calls on industries to engage govt. approved waste vendors

    — 22nd November 2017

    The Ogun State Government has called on industries operating in the State to engage government approved waste vendors as part of their contribution towards supporting the State at protecting the environment. The Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Bolaji Oyeleye, made the call while inspecting some industries in Odogbolu and Obafemi-Owode Local Government Areas of the state…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share