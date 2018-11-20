“On behalf of colleagues in National Assembly, we congratulate you. Your transition hours is not just yours, it is Nigeria’s and Africa’s finest hour.”

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Senate President Bukola Saraki has said former President Goodluck Jonathan’s book “My Transition Hours”, is not just hs, but also Nigeria’s and Africa’s transition hours.

“On behalf of colleagues in National Assembly, we congratulate you. Your transition hours is not just your transition hours, it is Nigeria’s and Africa’s finest hour,” the senate president stated.

“You have taken our democracy to highest level and we won’t allow it to come down below that level.

“The spirit of The book is that no ambition deserves anybody’s blood. We shall not go below the standard you set, instead, we will go beyond it.”

***

Details later…