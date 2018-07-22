How long did it take you to write the song, Without Your Love?

Wunmi: I can’t say because that is a remix, we just wanted to bring in the remix… and if you listen to it, it was my opportunity to rap (laughs). I have been doing that right from when I was a teenager, but when the Bados came to town, I had to step back. So, for old time sake, what we did was to modify the rap because the rap was there to begin with. So, we changed the music to meet up with what is trending today. It didn’t take too long.

If you were not singers, what would you have done?

Wunmi: I am a woman of many parts. If you asked me when I was about 10-years-old what I wanted to be, I would tell you ‘aircraft engineer’; that is aeronautic engineer. But when I got to secondary school, physics and mathematics came, I then realised this wasn’t a good idea. Then I wanted to be a lawyer, which probably was what I would have been. But today, I am a serial entrepreneur and artiste.

Tunde: For me, I would have ended up doing what my father did. I always loved the art of negotiation. I always loved the opportunity to defend and sell my country to the rest of the world. Or public relations because that is another strength that I have, I think I have natural abilities in that area. Communication is also another strong skill that I have; maybe I would probably be in that area. Wunmi is more of the serial entrepreneur and she has a new business every month.

Was there any incident that could have split T.W.O musically?

Tunde: I understand why you are asking me that question, it’s because a lot of groups have split up. Except somebody else can come up with a better group, I think T.W.O is the oldest group in Nigeria. I don’t think there is any other group that has stayed long together like we have stayed. For instance, people would say it is because we are married, that is why the group is still intact. But since twins can break up, I don’t think that’s an excuse. Anything musical that concerns two people, whether you are married, siblings or best friends, it is the coming together of totally different ideologies and ideas. The way we deal with it is that we respect each other’s talent and space. If we put together a beat and we have made up our minds on the direction to go, we’ll agree on the topic. Once we agree on that, it means don’t touch my side, I won’t touch your side. When we meet in the studio, you do your thing and I do my thing. It is a healthy rivalry and healthy competition. We are both striving for excellence, so we find out a lot of time that if I write something that she doesn’t agree with, she will tell me, and the same for me too because it is all the same product. Then we will start tweaking until we come out with something good. I think for me, the biggest frustration I have is that there are lots of songs that we write that we really want to put out; or we really want a commercial appeal for. We have so many songs and I am sure those who are following our career can testify to this.