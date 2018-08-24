– The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2018 - Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos government apologises to motorists
24th August 2018 - Another 5000 PDP members defect to APC in Lagos
24th August 2018 - INEC partners traditional rulers on 99,000 uncollected PVCs in Enugu
24th August 2018 - Imo Govt announces councillorship elections
24th August 2018 - UN family in Ethiopia pay homage to ex-UN chief Annan
24th August 2018 - FOCAC summit: Nigeria-China relations to explore new opportunities—Envoy
24th August 2018 - Majek Fashek, Tony Okoroji, Orits Wiliki, others pay tribute to late Ras Kimono
24th August 2018 - FRSC convicts 36 errant motorists, offer free eye tests in Anambra
24th August 2018 - USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria
24th August 2018 - Tottenham captain Lloris charged with drink driving
Home / National / Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos government apologises to motorists
LAGOS

Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos government apologises to motorists

— 24th August 2018

NAN

The Lagos State Government on Friday apologised to residents over inconveniences resulting from the ongoing closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for the three-day integrity test.

Mr Ladi Lawanson, the Commissioner for Transport, gmade the apology at a news conference in Ikeja.

He said that the test ought to have been conducted earlier by the Federal Ministry of Works but was shifted because the state government felt the timing was wrong.

READ ALSO INEC partners traditional rulers on 99,000 uncollected PVCs in Enugu

“Appeal was made then to the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing and they agreed to the point and it was not closed at that time.

“But now, effective palliatives have been in place for residents to be able to traverse as much as possible.

“We apologise and sympathise with the motorists for any inconveniences it might have caused,” the commissioner said.

Lawanson said that motorists on the Lagos-Abeokuta Motor Road should go through Agege-Ikeja down to Oshodi via Mushin, Ojuelegba, to connect Eko Bridge into Lagos Island.

He noted that those vehicles from Ikorodu and Maryland are to make use of Yaba, Oyingbo, Iddo to access Carter Bridge on to Idumota, Martins Street and then to Balogun.

“Motorists from Okokomaiko, Festac, Oshodi, Apapa expressway are enjoined to ply through Ajegunle via Marine Bridge to Ijora, to connect Carter or Eko Bridges by Ijora Olopa, to Apongbon, Lagos Island,” Lawanson said.

The commissioner said the integrity test would also be carried out on other bridges across the state.

He said that some other bridges in the state were also due for such test, adding that very soon, the state government would evacuate the tankers on the bridges to ensure proper test on them.

According to him, the state government will continue to update the residents from time to time on the new development.

“We are open to feedback from time to time; we apologise for any inconveniences it may have caused the residents,” the commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that passengers in Lagos had earlier on Friday experienced difficulties in getting to their destinations as commercial buses increased transport fares following the diversion of traffic.

READ ALSO FOCAC summit: Nigeria-China relations to explore new opportunities—Envoy

Mr Soji Oladele, a civil servant, expressed surprise that fares had been increased by more than 100 per cent.

“I was surprised this morning to hear conductors charging N500 from Alausa Ikeja to Obalende as against N200 it used to attract.

“This is unfortunate. Many people were stranded at bus stops because they did not prepare for this increment,” he said.

NAN reports that the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) had assured that efforts were in place to ensure free flow of traffic during the period.

Mr Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos State Sector Commander, told NAN that over 200 personnel were on ground at the critical corridors to ensure free flow of vehicular movement.

Omeje said that there was collaboration between the various law enforcement agencies to ensure a free flow of traffic.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LAGOS

Third Mainland Bridge: Lagos government apologises to motorists

— 24th August 2018

NAN The Lagos State Government on Friday apologised to residents over inconveniences resulting from the ongoing closure of the Third Mainland Bridge for the three-day integrity test. Mr Ladi Lawanson, the Commissioner for Transport, gmade the apology at a news conference in Ikeja. He said that the test ought to have been conducted earlier by…

  • Another 5000 PDP members defect to APC in Lagos

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The fold of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos further swelled on Friday as no fewer than 5000 former members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the party. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new entrants joined the APC at an elaborate ceremony at the ACME Road secretariat…

  • focac

    FOCAC summit: Nigeria-China relations to explore new opportunities—Envoy

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Chinese Government has said that the forthcoming Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit would bring new opportunities to strengthen ties between Nigeria and China. The summit will hold from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4 in Beijing. Fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja on Friday, Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian said that the…

  • FRSC convicts 36 errant motorists, offer free eye tests in Anambra

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN No fewer than 36 motorists have been arrested and convicted by a mobile court in Awka for committing 96 traffic offences. Mr Sunday Ajayi, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in the state disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday. Ajayi said…

  • usaid

    USAID announces additional $26.5m support for good governance, health in Nigeria

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced additional 26.5 million dollars development assistance to support good governance and heath in Nigeria. According to a statement by the U.S. Embassy on Friday in Abuja, t he agency said the additional new funding brings the total U.S. government assistance provided under the five-year Development…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share