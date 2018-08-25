Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective

Bliss! That is the word to describe the feeling that envelops me each time a new book lands on my table. The happier I am if the book is my own book like the one newly released (but not for the public yet) “GIANTS of AFRICA” series starting off with the Nigerian and African business icon—the one they call THE GURU. But this is not about my book. Rather, I am here today to celebrate another Africa-oriented book written by a friend of mine who makes it a point of duty to send me an early autographed copy of his books once they come out.

Let me quote excerpts from the book:

“I believe completely in Dr. (Napoleon) Hill’s view. Success is not achieved because of quantity of education or chains of degrees one has. The most important element is the definite desire or purpose one wishes to achieve and the practical steps of achieving it. If you devote time to study the lists of the people that Dr. Hill analyzed before he wrote the classic book, you will see that there are not many academic professors in the life histories of the 500 men and women he analyzed.

“Dr. Hill has actually disclosed to us chapter by chapter all the success stories of how one could achieve anything, at any level one wants, and the person’s pace. It is therefore important to notice that, for one to achieve anything, identification of definite goals and steps of achieving such desires are the main keys to success, regardless of the type of success needed.

“Based on my own practical experiences, I have come to a conclusion that, with Dr. Hill’s success formula, as listed step by step in this book, one can use it to accumulate lots of financial wealth, as well as other types of success one desires—even if such mission is for stabilization of one’s marriage life or academic achievement. With that formula, you can achieve the desires you want in life.”