Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective— 25th August 2018
Nigerian entrepreneurs, captains of industries and leaders of thought who have read THINK AND GROW RICH—African Perspective say about Emenike’s new book.
Mike Awoyinfa
Bliss! That is the word to describe the feeling that envelops me each time a new book lands on my table. The happier I am if the book is my own book like the one newly released (but not for the public yet) “GIANTS of AFRICA” series starting off with the Nigerian and African business icon—the one they call THE GURU. But this is not about my book. Rather, I am here today to celebrate another Africa-oriented book written by a friend of mine who makes it a point of duty to send me an early autographed copy of his books once they come out.
Let me quote excerpts from the book:
“I believe completely in Dr. (Napoleon) Hill’s view. Success is not achieved because of quantity of education or chains of degrees one has. The most important element is the definite desire or purpose one wishes to achieve and the practical steps of achieving it. If you devote time to study the lists of the people that Dr. Hill analyzed before he wrote the classic book, you will see that there are not many academic professors in the life histories of the 500 men and women he analyzed.
“Dr. Hill has actually disclosed to us chapter by chapter all the success stories of how one could achieve anything, at any level one wants, and the person’s pace. It is therefore important to notice that, for one to achieve anything, identification of definite goals and steps of achieving such desires are the main keys to success, regardless of the type of success needed.
READ ALSO: The path to career success
“Based on my own practical experiences, I have come to a conclusion that, with Dr. Hill’s success formula, as listed step by step in this book, one can use it to accumulate lots of financial wealth, as well as other types of success one desires—even if such mission is for stabilization of one’s marriage life or academic achievement. With that formula, you can achieve the desires you want in life.”
The above quotes are excerpts from the spanking new book by my friend Poly. I. Emenike, an entrepreneur, scholar, author and devotee of Napoleon Hill, the legendary American author of THINK AND GROW RICH, a book that has taught many the secrets of wealth making. So enamoured and dedicated to the ideals of Napoleon Hill, Poly Emenike has written an Africanized version of the timeless book which he bought as a kid from an Onitsha market bookshop and read religiously to the point where he truly became a rich man and an entrepreneur of great renown. I have not seen any African who is so fully committed to evangelizing the gospel of riches according to Napoleon Hill. This is not Emenike’s first book. In fact, this is his fifth book targeted at anyone who wants to know the secrets of being rich unlocked in a practical book rich in case studies and motivational words of wisdom.
This is what some successful
Nigerian entrepreneurs, captains of industries and leaders of thought who have read THINK AND GROW RICH—African Perspective say about Emenike’s new book.
Femi Otedola, Chairman of Forte Oil Plc: “The biggest distinguishing factor between humankind and all other creatures is the ability to think. Having been on the wealth-creation journey myself for some time, I have come to realize that we take thinking for granted because it comes naturally to us…I must commend the author of this work for adding an African perspective to a global phenomenon and telling the story in a manner that is easy to understand. I recommend the book to all who want to pursue value and impact their environment. As the great Andrew Carnegie and Napoleon Hill wrote years ago: ‘An educated man is not, necessarily, one who has an abundance of general or specialized knowledge. An educated man is one who has so developed the faculties of his mind that he may acquire anything he wants, or its equivalent, without violating the rights of others.”
READ ALSO: Wealth creation through cryptocurrency
Mutiu O.A. Sunmonu, Chairman of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc: “The real benefits of the book are the specific examples of successful men and women who have demonstrated similar traits and discipline in their personal and professional lives. While the book discusses secrets of success in different chapters, a lot of the secrets are embedded in every one of us and can be easily unleashed if we have clarity of purpose, and if we are ready to pursue that purpose and if we are determined to overcome obstacles that tend to limit us.”
Dr. Levi Obijiofor, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, The University of Queensland, Brisbane, Australia: “Prolific author and celebrated businessman Dr. Poly I. Emenike unravels in this book the secrets of his wealth and business successes, as well as the strategies that helped many other people to become successful in life. The reader will find that the secrets of success are not really concealed. They reside right there in your own hands. Set your life goals in writing, map out strategies through which you aim to attain those goals, recite your goals and your strategies at least two times a day, and remain focused. Voila, those are the secrets. This book tells us that we are what we choose to be in life.”
AVM A.D. Bello (Rtd), Former Nigerian Chief of Air Staff: “Africa must continue to interrogate the subject of its puzzling under-development relative to the abundant human and material resources that dot its landscape. It must find answers and the intelligence that will help it permanently drop the unenviable toga of basket case it has worn for so long. It is within the framework of this knowledge paradigm that I situate Poly I. Emenike’s latest literary offering. Being one of the successful stories out of Africa, despite having had first-hand experience with deprivation, his decision to share a piece of his story and the stories of Africans like him, in a way that mirrors the great success of the Andrew Carnegie and Napoleon Hill, is a commendable effort.”
Foreword by Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria: “This book could not have been written by a better authority than Poly Emenike, who is without doubt Africa’s foremost devotee of Napoleon Hill. His personal journey to the top is itself a sterling testimonial of the efficacy of Napoleon Hill’s principles. Having read his four earlier books (Entrepreneur Spirits: Through the Seventeen Success Principles of Napoleon Hill; The Benefits of Adventure; How to Alter Your Destiny to the Direction You Want; and The Daily Positive Vitamins—For Entrepreneurs) and now this one. I can confirm that indeed he is an authority on the power of positive thinking. Poly Emenike steps down the dense original ‘source book’ into a lucid everyday language-style for the average reader. Think and Grow Rich: African Perspective is timely and a must-read, as well as a companion book for anyone who aspires for a seat at the top.”
READ ALSO: Broadcaster educates students on positive thinking
*THINK AND GROW RICH — African Perspective is available at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
Halleluyah chorus for Mike4th August 2018
-
Leaders on Leadership: With the comeback kid21st July 2018
-
Taipei, spread out like broken China7th July 2018
Latest
2019: Buhari being misled – Gen. Useni— 25th August 2018
Jeremiah Useni is a retired Army General, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and now Senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly. In this interview with BERE GYANG in Jos, General Useni who wants to be Plateau state governor in 2019 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) spoke on…
-
Ortom’s allegation baseless – Miyetti Allah— 25th August 2018
National Coordinator of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Garus Gololo has debunked Governor Ortom’s allegation saying MACBAN is a respectable organization which does not have any problem with anybody in Nigeria. Speaking with Saturday Sun in a telephone interview, Gololo who noted that Miyetti Allah is not a criminal organization said…
-
Herdsmen plotting to kill me, Gov Ortom raises alarm— 25th August 2018
Ortom disclosed this on Friday at an interactive session for peace building between the church, traditional rulers and other stakeholders. Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Benue State governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom has again raised the alarm that Fulani herdsmen were planning to kidnap, torture and kill him along Makurdi-Lafia highway. READ ALSO: Fulani herdsmen kill 5 in Plateau…
-
Okorocha is Adolph Hitler of Igboland – IPOB— 25th August 2018
Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of Igboland. • I won’t join issues with proscribed group – Imo gov. Willy Eya, Alloy Attah, and George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has described Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha as the Adolph Hitler of…
-
Pro-Biafra women protesters regain freedom— 25th August 2018
This was just as lead counsel to the Pro-Biafra women said he will take legal action against the Imo State Police command for illegal detention of the women George Onyejiuwa, Owerri The Owerri Magistrate court 3 erupted in jubilation yesterday following the acquittal of the 127 Women Pro-Biafra protesters who had been remanded in prison custody…
-
Entertainment
Early marriages dangerous – Josephine Abraham, singer/actress— 25th August 2018
Ladies who live outrageous lifestyle should be educated through this movie and have a rethink about early marriage because it is dangerous. Nkechi Chima, Abuja Inspirational gospel singer and actress, Josephine Abraham also known as Anumbor, is a household name in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. With over 20 years experience in the industry, the boss…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
APDA plans to adopt convicted Rev King as presidential candidate— 25th August 2018
Rev King has been convicted for murder and awaiting execution at Sokoto Prison. However, two weeks ago, his campaign posters flooded the streets of Lagos. • It’s a joke taken too far – Ubani Vincent Kalu The Advanced People Democratic Alliance (APDA) has said that the party may adopt the convicted General Overseer of Christian…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Columnists
-
Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective— 25th August 2018
Nigerian entrepreneurs, captains of industries and leaders of thought who have read THINK AND GROW RICH—African Perspective say about Emenike’s new book. Mike Awoyinfa Bliss! That is the word to describe the feeling that envelops me each time a new book lands on my table. The happier I am if the book is my own…
-
There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children— 25th August 2018
You need to ask yourself if it is right for a man to abandon his children because he is no longer with their mom. Kate Halim Men who abandon their children because they are separated from their mothers deserve a special place in hell. I think such men are just deadbeat fathers who hide under…
-
Game over— 25th August 2018
Some people would rather stay in a situation hoping it will change than start over with someone else. Kate Halim Many people fear to let go of the ones they love even if the relationship is heading nowhere. For these people, after searching and finally finding someone who make them feel special, they are likely…
-
An anti-crime agency in retrospect— 24th August 2018
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
-
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
-
Who’ll rebuild the fractured nation, Nigeria?— 23rd August 2018
I see more bloodshed and I see the nation heading for anarchy and more discord. This raises my fear that the election of 2019 may divide the nation further Newton Jibunoh During the last nine months, I have written a number of essays on a weekly basis for The Sun newspaper concerning the numerous crises…
-
The best entrepreneurs are here to solve societal problems— 23rd August 2018
Nigerian enterprises have suffered one critical deficit. It is the subsisting inability of our entrepreneurs to run vast business chains, or networks of branches. Jimanze Ego-Alowes When I told Uzoechie that the entrepreneur who founded Slot was easily one of the greatest, if not the greatest Nigerian entrepreneur in modern times, he shuddered, almost derisively….
-
Of defections and counter-narratives— 23rd August 2018
Tinubu’s narratives differ significantly from what the defectors told us when they left the APC. The story has turned to one of claims and counter-claims Amanze Obi We have in recent weeks been struggling with the rough edges of history. The events of 2014 have come alive again, four years after. And the conclusion is simple….
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply